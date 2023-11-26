Manchester United are in the market for first-team additions in January; however, Erik ten Hag now also has his eye on an exciting young gem ahead of the New Year, according to a report.

Manchester United's youth pipeline

Over the years, Manchester United have held a strong philosophy of giving youth a chance at Old Trafford, which has yielded some of the Premier League giants' greatest icons, including the Busby Babes and the Class of 92 among other academy graduates in the modern day.

Despite not having the same level of success in the present, the Red Devils still retain a strong core of local talent and players who started their career at the club. Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Shola Shoretire, Kobbie Mainoo and loanees Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood all came through at Carrington.

Of course, there is also excitement surrounding some of the youngsters who are yet to make the step up to senior level. Fans of video game Football Manager in particular will be able to point to the potential of Shea Lacey, Dan Gore and Jack Fletcher as reason for optimism at Old Trafford.

Although the above statement is on something of a lighter note, the point in case is that there is plenty of prodigious talent lurking below the surface at Manchester United despite their chaotic fortunes on the pitch. Nevertheless, whether Ten Hag allows a chance for them to flourish in 2023/24 remains to be quantified.

Prizing away the top talent from other sides before they get their big break will also be an important for the likes of Manchester United if they are keen to build a long-term framework for success and reports suggest that they are set to battle with the Premier League's elite to try and sign an exciting prospect.

Related Latest Man Utd transfer news - Ten Hag putting package together for superstar Football FanCast brings you all the details of Man United's transfer rumours amid their poor start to the season.

Manchester United in the hunt for Cruz Allen

According to The Sun, Manchester United are keen on Derby County youngster Cruz Allen, who was born in England but has represented Wales at several international youth levels.

Cruz Allen's 2023/24 statistics - Under-18 Premier League (Transfermarkt) Appearances 7 Goals 3 Assists 3

The 16-year-old midfielder is out of contract at Pride Park in 2025 and is also said to be on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle United in light of his excellent form for the Rams' Under-18 side.

Making the step up, Allen has also featured once in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy as he continues to produce displays beyond his years across various positions, predominantly coming in as an attacking midfielder, though he has also been utilised on the right flank and through the middle as a striker.

If he were to join Manchester United, he wouldn't be someone who would benefit the first-team immediately. Despite this, harboring homegrown talent is an important facet of any successful side's vision, making the development of young players an important priority for the Premier League elite.

Moving forward, it will be intriguing to see if the Red Devils can get a deal over the line for Allen as they press ahead with their recruitment drive in 2024.