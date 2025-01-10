Manchester United are now set to be offered a new forward who they could land as an alternative to Viktor Gyokeres, it has been reported, in a move that would save them millions.

Manchester United transfer news

Major surgery is needed at Old Trafford to create a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the Premier League under Ruben Amorim. The former Sporting coach's 3-4-2-1 is ill-suited to the current group of players at Old Trafford, something which has seen Diogo Dalot utilised as a wing-back on one side and Noussair Mazraoui on the other.

In midfield, major upgrades are needed with Christian Eriksen well past his best and out of contract this summer, while Casemiro is also likely to be free to leave with the Brazilian clearly unable to keep up with the physical requirements of Amorim's system. Though both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte have performed well, injuries and suspensions have seen them paired together just six times this season, with more options needed in the middle of the pitch.

At the top of the pitch, meanwhile, there are even more concerns. The Red Devils have managed just 23 goals so far this Premier League campaign, with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund having combined for just five between them despite costing the club almost £100m across the last two seasons, while Marcus Rashford has been frozen out and could leave the club this January.

With so much change needed across the pitch and more widely in the squad, and the club continuing to try to cut costs in order to remain compliant with financial fair play, they will need to find some bargain buys to try and help Amorim in the upcoming transfer windows. Now, they may be offered one.

Manchester United offered "superstar" striker on the cheap

That comes as GiveMeSport report that Manchester United are set to be offered Canada international forward Jonathan David this summer as he enters the market as a free agent.

Lille's no.9 has found the net with regularity across his time with Les Dogues, and has hit the net 11 times already this season, almost half the number that Manchester United have managed as a squad.

Now set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer, the 24-year-old is expected to be the subject of significant interest from around Europe, and the report claims that "United are expected to be offered David" at the end of the season.

Jonathan David's scoring record in Ligue 1 Season Appearances Goals 2024-25 so far 16 11 2023-24 34 19 2022-23 37 24 2021-22 38 15 2020-21 37 13

Despite being a free agent approaching the prime of his career, there is no doubting David's quality, with Canadian team mate Jonathan Osario dubbing him "a superstar". As is often the case with free agents, David would likely demand a significant increase on his £31,000 a week deal as well as a signing on fee, but those figures would pale in comparison to a potential fee for alternative options.

Viktor Gyokeres, for instance, is believed to be available for around £60m this summer. Though his previous relationship with Amorim suggests that he would guarantee goals, he would also be a signifcant outlay for a club who have made all too many in recent seasons without seeing the return on their investment.

The arrival of David, however, would allow Manchester United to sign one of Europe's most in-demand forwards while also keeping their money for other potential additions to continue to flesh out a workable squad for Amorim.