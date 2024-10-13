A fresh update has claimed that Manchester United are set to sell a "massive" player in the near future, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making his presence felt.

Man Utd manager & transfer news

The future of Erik ten Hag continues to be the big talking point at Old Trafford currently, even though the Dutchman has done just about enough to keep his job in the last couple of matches, having picked up hard-earned draws away to Porto and Aston Villa.

A big meeting took place between Ratcliffe and other high-profile figures at United earlier this week, with the managerial situation the main topic of conversation, but it looks as though he will remain in charge once the players return after the international break.

In terms of potential new signings, Argentina World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul is reportedly being eyed up by the Red Devils, with the 30-year-old Atletico Madrid ace seen as an ideal partner for Manuel Ugarte in midfield.

There are also exit rumours doing the rounds, with Christian Eriksen linked with a return to Ajax, for example, and now another hugely experienced head could also be on his way out of the Old Trafford exit door soon.

Ratcliffe willing to sell "massive" Man Utd player

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United are set to sell Harry Maguire in the January transfer window, with Ratcliffe willing to listen to offers for the 31-year-old.

The Red Devils could even accept bids as low as £10m, which is an 87.5% decrease on the whopping £80m that they paid Leicester City for his services back in 2019.

There is no doubt that Maguire hasn't hit the heights many expected of him when he initially joined United, with some perhaps recklessly even claiming he would be their version of Virgil van Dijk, having impressed for England at the 2018 World Cup.

Instead, the £190,000-a-week England international has almost become a figure of fun with rival supporters, too often lacking pace and not looking up to the elite standards required at the heart of the defence.

That's not to say that Maguire hasn't had plenty of good performances, however, and Ten Hag clearly values him, saying of him last year: "[Maguire] was playing a massive, massive game. A very good performance. He showed leadership and in and out of possession he was very good, so I’m very pleased with that performance from Harry."

In fairness to Maguire, he has also done fine in recent weeks, keeping a clean sheet at Villa and scoring a vital last-gasp equaliser away to Porto, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt arguably in poorer form.

At 31, though, the England international doesn't represent United's long-term future, and it is hard to see him suddenly finding an extra gear at this stage in his career. For that reason, cashing in on him and signing a younger replacement could make complete sense.