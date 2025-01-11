Still looking to welcome the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era, Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on an in-form winger who has a release clause of just £17m.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils at least eased the pressure on their new manager last time out in the Premier League by earning a 2-2 draw against high-flying Liverpool, even if they could have nabbed all three points at Anfield for the first time since 2015.

With the January transfer window now open, though, their performance hasn't dominated the headlines for long, especially given Marcus Rashford's search for a new club.

Frozen out of Amorim's side since victory over Manchester City, Rashford admitted that he's ready for a new challenge, and the reports have been centred around his future ever since. Even as United have struggled at times, he has remained an outcast at his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, as one winger heads for the exit door, another could arrive. According to reports in Spain, Manchester United have now set their sights on signing Yeremay Hernandez by triggering his €20m (£17m) release clause at Deportivo La Coruna.

A Real Madrid academy graduate, Hernandez has enjoyed life in Spain's second division this month and all signs are pointing towards a player ready to step into the top flight - be that in the Premier League or elsewhere.

Whether Manchester United push on and beat the likes of Newcastle United and others to his signature remains to be seen.

Hernandez an unexpected option

If Manchester United are looking to replace Rashford, signing a winger from Spain's second division would certainly be an interesting choice - and one they'd have to see go well from the off if they are to get fans onside.

Whilst the likes of Bryan Mbeumo would steal greater headlines, the Red Devils have often gone down the route of buying proven stars and quickly regretting their choice. So, welcoming an unexpected rising star may well be the way forward at a £17m price.

Scoring seven goals and assisting another three in all competitions for Deportivo so far this season, Hernandez has arguably been a first-division player breezing through life a step below his true quality.

Indeed, the "flamboyant" winger has been highlighted for his potential in recent months by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig.

What's more, if Manchester United miss out on European football in the current campaign, they'll need to assess whether they'll be in a position to welcome those of Mbeumo's calibre. Currently sat as low as 13th in the Premier League and struggling to welcome Amorim's top targets, those at Old Trafford could have no choice but to think outside the box.

As the January transfer window continues, they'll be one of the most interesting sides to watch.