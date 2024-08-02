Looking to sign further reinforcements before the summer transfer window slams shut at the end of the month, Manchester United have reportedly now submitted a sensational double offer.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils still have it all to do on the transfer front despite already signing both Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. Erik ten Hag's side had their weaknesses exposed for all to see last season and negotiations remain ongoing in pursuit of fixing those problems using the likes of Manuel Ugarte. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder would likely take the place of Casemiro, who has been linked with a move away following a campaign to forget last time out.

The Uruguay international may not be the only upgrade on his way either. As things stand, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to leave on a free deal this time next year when his current Manchester United contract expires, creating a gap for a new right-back sooner rather than later. And whilst names such as Denzel Dumfries have been mentioned, a Bundesliga ace, alongside his teammate, seems more likely.

According to David Ornstein, Manchester United have submitted a double bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, who have already rejected the offer. With talks ongoing and personal terms already agreed, this one is likely far from over, however. That said, the deal won't come cheap, given that De Ligt earns a reported £258k-a-week and Mazraoui a reported £130k-a-week to combine for a hefty £388,000.

Given that Yoro has just suffered an untimely injury blow too, signing De Ligt on top of Mazraoui could certainly be smart business from all involved at Old Trafford.

"Imposing" De Ligt still important after Yoro

Still just 18 years old, Yoro cannot be the only solution to Manchester United's defensive problems, creating the need for De Ligt to also arrive. The former Ajax man has worked under Ten Hag before and could now get the opportunity to crucially do so again. Earning plenty of praise over the years, Zach Lowy once described the Dutchman as "imposing" prior to his Bayern Munich move.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Matthijs de Ligt Leny Yoro Progressive Carries 16 8 Progressive Passes 98 68 Tackles Won 12 25 Ball Recoveries 73 124

Meanwhile, alongside De Ligt, those at Old Trafford may also welcome Mazraoui to replace Wan-Bissaka and possibly upgrade Ten Hag's backline even further. With the Premier League campaign fast approaching, however, United will want to get both deals completed sooner rather than later.

If the Red Devils can head into their opening-day game against Fulham with Yoro, Zirkzee, De Ligt and Mazraoui signed and sealed, then Ten Hag should be set up to enjoy a far better campaign than he managed last time out. By the end of the summer, sporting director Dan Ashworth may well steal the headlines for his work.