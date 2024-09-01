After an excellent summer transfer window, Manchester United are already reportedly targeting further incomings, with a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw now in their sights.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils ended the window with the arrival of Manuel Ugarte to ensure that they welcomed additions all across Erik ten Hag's side, from the backline to his attacking options. Ugarte may well prove to be the most important incoming of the lot. The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder should replace Casemiro and put an end to United's woes in the middle of the park.

Ugarte was a fan of the deal himself, expressing his delight by telling the club's official website: "It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player."

However, those at Old Trafford haven't taken time to admire their summer business, as they have already shifted their attention towards further incomings. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are now targeting a long-term deal to sign Antonee Robinson to replace the injury-prone Luke Shaw. The 27-year-old is reportedly valued at £30m by Fulham and could help solve another problem in Ten Hag's side.

No one's doubting Shaw's ability, of course, but his injury record speaks for itself, with the left-back having already missed the start of the campaign. Robinson, meanwhile, missed just one Premier League game last season and has enjoyed a flying start to the season at Craven Cottage.

"Great" Robinson has picked up where he left off

Arguably one of the Premier League's best left-backs last season, Robinson has simply picked up where he left off since the summer, assisting twice in three games to maintain his place as one of Fulham's most important players.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is well aware of just how talented the American is too, having said via The Athletic last weekend: "The way he started last week, he’s a great, great athlete. He’s a crucial, crucial player for us. If he keeps improving, then it will be another big season ahead for him. A great assist, great decision to do it first-time for Iwobi. He has to really like his performance."

As Robinson continues to steal the headlines, Manchester United could close in to land the ultimate replacement for the unreliable Shaw.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Antonee Robinson Luke Shaw Assists 6 0 Key passes per 90 0.91 1.21 Tackles won 1.60 0.75 Minutes 3,265 959

Shaw's lack of minutes last season highlights just how unreliable an option he has become under Ten Hag. By contrast, Robinson's ability to create and his consistency stand out as traits that the Red Devils should be chasing sooner rather than later.