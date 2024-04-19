Manchester United are closing in on a new deal for one of their stars after it emerged that the Red Devils and Sir Jim Ratcliffe tabled a "huge" offer for him to stay.

Man Utd looking to rebuild under Ratcliffe

After a season in which they finished bottom of their Champions League group and are slowly slipping down the Premier League table under Erik ten Hag, it is no secret that Manchester United are looking to rebuild this summer both on and off the pitch.

The off-the-pitch work has already begun, with Ratcliffe bringing in Omar Berrada from Manchester City to take up the CEO role, whereas Jason Wilcox has resigned from Southampton ahead of a likely role at Old Trafford.

They have also been linked with moves for Dougie Freedman (Crystal Palace) and Dan Ashworth (currently on gardening leave with Newcastle United) as new minority owner Ratcliffe looks to turn United into a global powerhouse once more.

That rebuild will extend onto the pitch this summer, and plenty of stars could leave the club before the new season as Ratcliffe seeks to trim the squad and bring in fresh blood to help United catch up to the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League.

But while there may be tough decisions to come at the Theatre of Dreams, they are also keen to reward good performances to ensure that they keep the best talent in Manchester.

Koobbie Mainoo very close to new Man Utd deal

Now, it has emerged that young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is in line for a new contract at Old Trafford after an exceptional campaign.

Though he was injured for the first part of the season, he has since made himself almost undroppable in central midfield and has already seen his form rewarded with an England debut in March's friendly against Brazil, while he seems a strong contender to be named in Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 squad for the tournament in Germany this summer.

Kobbie Mainoo's Premier League season Appearances 18 Goals + Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 84.5% Shots per 90 0.5 Tackles and interceptions per 90 3.33 Clearances 1.76

Football Insider report that the Red Devils are now in "advanced talks" over a new contract for the Englishman with an agreement "now very close" as a result of a "huge" pay increase offered by Manchester United and Ratcliffe.

Though he only penned a contract at Old Trafford 12 months ago, his star has risen significantly since then and the reported £10,000 per week deal signed a year ago is likely to be multiplied several times over this time around, with some reports suggesting that he could see his wages head as high as £60,000 a week.

Still just 18 years old, Mainoo clearly has a bright future ahead of him, and Manchester United want to ensure that future remains firmly at Old Trafford.