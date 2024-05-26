Manchester United are looking to deal Manchester City an off-the-field blow shortly after pipping them to the FA Cup.

Manchester United shift in recruitment

The 2024 summer transfer window is set to be an interesting one for Manchester United. It will be the first window since Sir Jim Ratcliffe joined the club as a minority shareholder.

United have spent more than £1bn on signings since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, but have failed to strongly challenge for the Premier League title in that time, coming closest when finishing 12 points behind Man City in 2020/21 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Ratcliffe has shed some light on INEOS' overhaul of the club's recruitment strategy, suggesting they will aim to sign young stars and turn them into top players rather than paying out large sums of money for ready-made names as they have done in the past.

"I'd rather find the next Mbappe than spend a fortune trying to buy success," Ratcliffe said in March. "It's not that clever, is it, buying Mbappe, in a way? Anyone could figure that one out. Much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or Jude Bellingham or the next Roy Keane."

This shift in requirement strategy can already be seen in the players United have been linked with of late. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to sign Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, while Man United 'are willing to do anything' to sign highly-rated 19-year-old Aaron Anselmino. Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has also emerged as a standout option to bolster the defence.

Man Utd want to beat Man City to "hot striker" after FA Cup win

Now, another rising star has been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window. The player in question is Amin Chiakha. According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet (via Sport Witness), Man United and Manchester City are in the picture to sign the FC Copenhagen forward, who is described as a "hot striker".

The Premier League powerhouses recently battled it out in the FA Cup final. Man City were expected to come out on top as they did in 2022/23, but it was Erik ten Hag's men who snatched a 2-1 win at Wembley, and will be looking to replicate that success on the transfer front ahead of the Citizens.

As well as the two Manchester clubs, Ajax and Juventus were credited with an interest in Chiakha, who himself commented on those links last month, saying "Juventus and Ajax? I know clubs all over Europe are watching me, and that's normal. But, I only focus on Copenhagen. I try to be the best player possible."

The 18-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Copenhagen, but he did notch 24 goals and three assists in 34 outings at youth level in 2023/24, including eight in nine UEFA Youth League games (two of which were against United).