Looking to help Ruben Amorim put his own stamp on the side that he inherited from Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have reportedly made one Premier League goalkeeper a top target to replace Andre Onana in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

Despite ditching Ten Hag in favour of Amorim, the Red Devils are still struggling with recent defeats against the struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers and a high-flying Bournemouth side only compiling their misery even further.

Ten Hag arrived to a squad struggling off the back of Ole Gunner Solskjaer's mixed reign but one that was, ultimately, full of potential in parts. By the time the Dutchman left, however, he had left behind the ashes of his former Ajax sides with Amorim now left to pick up the pieces and turn things around in an increasingly impossible task at Old Trafford.

What should help ease the task at hand, however, is the January transfer window with names such as Nuno Mendes already mentioned alongside one target who will likely have to wait until the summer for the Red Devils to make their move.

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United have made Bart Verbruggen a top goalkeeper target to replace Andre Onana ahead of 2025 in a deal which could cost just £30m in the summer transfer window.

The Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper is reportedly top of United's wishlist when it comes to goalkeepers and could yet follow in the footsteps of Roberto Sanchez by swapping The Amex for a side in the Premier League's traditional top six.

As Onana remains unconvincing, Verbruggen could emerge to instantly solve Amorim's goalkeeper problem for years to come at just 22 years old and flying high with the Seagulls. When the summer arrives, Manchester United's goalkeeper department could be in for quite the shake-up.

"Unbelievable" Verbruggen could be an upgrade on Onana

Whilst it would be harsh to discredit Onana's improvement in the current campaign following a disastrous debut season last time out, he is yet to become the mistake-free goalkeeper that Manchester United so desperately need.

Most importantly, he is yet to show signs that he is among those at the highest level with the ball at his feet - making a frustrating error against Viktoria Plzen earlier this season. Verbruggen, meanwhile, seems to tick almost every box.

Premier League stats 24/24 (via FBref) Bart Verbruggen Andre Onana Starts 16 18 Saves 47 44 Pass Accuracy 80.1% 77.9% Save Percentage 67.6% 58.1%

Crucial on the ball and as important as ever as a shot-stopper, Verbruggen earned high praise from Fabian Hurzeler earlier this season. The Brighton manager told reporters as relayed by The Argus: "I really enjoy working with him because he is an unbelievable character.

"For his age he is very mature and he sees things very professionally. That is why he is a role model for everything. I think he can play a big part in the future of the club. And of course on the pitch he helps us with his saves but not only his saves."