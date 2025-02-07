Ruben Amorim was let down in his quest to add goals to Manchester United's forward line in January, though that could all change in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United's botched January striker search

January ended up being a mixed bag for Manchester United alongside many other sides, with Patrick Dorgu's arrival from Lecce the main highlight among an otherwise quiet window at Old Trafford.

Ayden Heaven will prove to be a smart acquisition for the future; nevertheless, failing to replace Marcus Rashford despite late attempts from the Red Devils to sign Mathys Tel has put the cat amongst the pigeons a little as their search for a clinical centre-forward rumbles on.

Rasmus Hojlund for Man Utd 2024/25 Joshua Zirkzee for Man Utd 2024/25 Appearances - 30 Appearances - 35 Goals - 7 Goals - 4 Assists - 1 Assists - 2

As shown, neither Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee have put forward a compelling argument to Amorim to become a starter over the next few months. Kobbie Mainoo was thrust into an unusual striking berth against Crystal Palace last weekend, but failed to set the heather alight in a 2-0 defeat.

Mainoo has also excelled recently in an advanced midfield role, so he may be a permanent fixture further up the field even if leading the line proves to be a bridge too far for the England international.

With that said, Manchester United are now believed to be plotting a swoop for a renowned goalscorer that could make headlines across the world should a move come to fruition in the off-season.

Man Utd plot move headline move for England international

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are lining up a blockbuster swoop for Bayern Munich's Harry Kane that could cost in excess of £65 million.

Tottenham Hotspur and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli are also keeping tabs on his situation, with the latter considering the Three Lions captain as an ideal big-name replacement for Roberto Firmino, who could depart.

Perenially, Manchester United have been linked with Kane for several years and wanted the forward to lead Erik Ten Hag's project at Old Trafford, where he has even scored four times as a Spurs player. Nevertheless, he remains a key part of Vincent Kompany's attempts to bring the Bundesliga title back to the Allianz Arena this term.

Thriving as the focal point in front of Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman among others, he has registered 26 goals and ten assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season. Kane has unsurprisingly been labelled 'incredible' by Musiala due to his exploits while in Germany, which could yield a maiden trophy this term after a career of near misses.

Make no mistake, United won't take his lack of honours into account, with full knowledge of his status as arguably the best striker England has produced in a generation.

FBRef show Kane has amassed 82 shot-creating actions across his league and Champions League involvement in 2024/25. 18 of those have directly resulted in goals, illustrating his dynamic qualities beyond chance conversion. His situation may be one to keep an eye on heading into the summer.