Manchester United are keen to open their chequebook ahead of the January transfer window and Erik ten Hag is now on the trail of a defender to bolster his options, according to a report.

Manchester United's gradual resurgence...

Despite enduring a difficult start to the campaign, Manchester United have emerged as the most in-form side in the Premier League over the last five matches and sit in sixth position, with the international break now taking precedence for the next couple of weeks.

Four wins against Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton Town and one loss against Manchester City in five fixtures has helped to save face at Old Trafford somewhat; however, anyone who has been paying attention to their recent resurgence will be aware that their results haven't always told the full story.

Incredibly, all four victories have come by virtue of a single-goal margin. At the same time, their narrow triumphs against Brentford and Fulham required last-minute efforts from Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, respectively. Nevertheless, points on the board are all that matters for Manchester United as they look to try and enter the running for Champions League qualification.

Cited by The Guardian, Red Devils boss Ten Hag has taken encouragement from his side's positive form, as he stated after their 1-0 win over Luton at Old Trafford last weekend: "Even after all the setbacks we dealt with (injuries), we are still in a position near the top four and when we start to play well and get a team that is set for weeks and months (then maybe) other teams will get their setbacks and drop points."

The Dutchman then added: "Now we have won four games out of five in the Premier League, we are in quite a good position if you see all the trouble we had, we are in a very good position. That is a reason to be optimistic."

Manchester United - the Premier League's in-form side (last five results) Opponent & result Venue Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town Old Trafford Fulham 0-1 Manchester United Craven Cottage Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Old Trafford Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United Bramall Lane Manchester United 2-1 Brentford Old Trafford

Looking ahead, a fresh report has indicated that the Premier League giants now have their eye on a talented defender who could help to provide some stability at the back heading into the second portion of this term.

Manchester United keen on Gianluca Mancini

According to a report from Italy via Sport Witness, Manchester United have Roma defender Gianluca Mancini in their sights as Ten Hag looks to find a reliable defender to deputise for Raphael Varane, who has endured a dip in form at Old Trafford.

The outlet claim that Manchester United would be keen to spend around €20 million (£17.5 million) on the Italy international; however, Roma could look to hold out for as much as €35 million (£30.6 million) for his services. Nevertheless, there is a chance that the 27-year-old's head could be turned by interest from the Red Devils.

Mancini has been ever present for Roma this term, racking up 16 appearances for the Serie A giants in all competitions, registering one goal in the process (Mancini statistics - Transfermarkt).

Lisandro Martinez continues to struggle with a recurring injury issue at Old Trafford and it may make sense to bring someone durable like Mancini into the fold to provide some extra security within Ten Hag's rearguard.