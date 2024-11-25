Manchester United are already planning ahead for the upcoming transfer window and are now keen to add yet more bite to their side with a move for a tough-tackling star.

Amorim draws first game at Manchester United

After only an international break to get his side ready, United were held to a 1-1 draw by Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town at Portman Road in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge.

The Red Devils got off to a perfect start when Marcus Rashford opened the scoring within two minutes, but it was the hosts who were the better outfit from that side, and they deservedly equalised just before half-time via a deflected Omari Hutchinson effort.

With neither side able to find a winner in a low-key second half, Amorim was forced to settle for a point to kickstart his Premier League career in charge of the Old Trafford side.

"I know it is frustrating for the fans but we are changing so much in this moment with a lot of games," Amorim explained after the match. "We are going to suffer for a long period. We will try to win games, but this will take time.

"We have to risk it a little bit [now] and in the next year we will be better [otherwise] next year at the same stage we will be here with the same problems."

The Red Devils now face a favourable run of fixtures in which Amorim will be hoping to implement his ideas more effectively, while they will be looking to string together a run of form to propel them up the Premier League table.

Manchester United's next five games Opponent Competition Bodo/Glimt (Away) Europa League Everton (Home) Premier League Arsenal (Away) Premier League Nottingham Forest (Home) Premier League Viktoria Plzen (Away) Europa League

But signings will also be needed to make Manchester United competitive at the top once more, and they are eyeing up another big signing in the months ahead.

Manchester United want to sign "tough tackler" Amorim loves

That comes as CaughtOffside reports that Ruben Amorim has made "some contact" with defender Ousmane Diomande as he looks to raid Sporting for some of his former stars.

The 20-year-old defender is considered among the brightest young talents in Europe, and it is added that "the Portuguese tactician is keen to work with him again" at OId Trafford.

He has been dubbed a "class act" on X by U23 Football Scout Antonio Mango, who added: "Aggressive, tough-tackling, comfortable with the ball at his feet, progressive in possession... all the hallmarks for a modern-day defender."

Though there is plenty of interest elsewhere in the Ivorian defender, the report claims "it’s now felt that Amorim’s presence at Man Utd will put them in pole position" to sign him should they stump up the cash.

That could be problematic, with Diomande having a £66.7m release clause in his contract and still having two and a half years to run on his £24,000-a-week deal in Portugal, meaning that Sporting are under little pressure to sell immediately.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have already signed several defenders in recent seasons and are in need of strengthening in other areas, which a large outlay on Diomande may well impact.