Manchester United are pushing to complete the signing of a "remarkable" player in the summer transfer window, looking to beat Liverpool to his signature in the process.

Man Utd chasing attacking reinforcements

The Red Devils have flattered to deceive in various areas all season long, and while injuries have played a part in their struggles, the lack of elite quality in the squad has been highlighted alarmingly.

In attack, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho are young players with high ceilings, but both remain raw talents, while far more has been required from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony, who have scored just seven goals in a combined 55 Premier League appearances, all of which have been netted by the former, in fairness.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to United, in what would be a stellar piece of business, with journalist Malu Mpasinkatu claiming the Red Devils are "on him" currently. The Nigerian has again had a good season for the Serie A champions, scoring 13 times in just 18 league starts.

VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is another candidate tipped to come in and add competition in the final third, having been backed to head to the Premier League many times in recent months, including being linked with Newcastle United.

It would be a big surprise if at least one major attacking addition didn't arrive in the summer, and now a new name has been thrown in alongside Osimhen and Guirassy.

Man Utd pushing to sign "remarkable" striker

According to a new transfer report from HITC, Manchester United want to move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres before the summer, in order to pip Liverpool in the race to snap him up.

The update claims that the Swede is "one who has stood out to the club’s hierarchy", adding that Ratcliffe's company INEOS specifically "are willing to push ahead with transfer plans, if it means missing out on certain targets".

Gyokeres stands out as a fantastic option for United this summer, having moved to Sporting from Coventry City and showing that he is more than capable of excelling in a top European league.

He has scored 22 goals in 27 Primeira Liga appearances in 2023/24 to date, as well as registering 10 assists, and he has been hailed by Estoril manager Vasco Seabra earlier in the campaign, with the rival boss saying of him: "He is also in an extraordinary moment of form, it is a signing that seems remarkable for the championship and for Sporting in particular."

Gyokeres could come in and ease the burden on Hojlund, who remains a young player learning his trade, producing consistent end product and linking effectively with the wide players either side of him.

He has shown that he can thrive in the English game, netting 43 times for Coventry, and at 25 years of age, United would be getting a player about to come into his prime.