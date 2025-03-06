Turning their focus towards the summer transfer window, Manchester United now reportedly want to sign a West Ham United player who has already been the subject of talks from another club.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils, as ever, will be among those to watch this summer. Not for the first time and perhaps not for the last either, they desperately need to rebuild under a new manager with Ruben Amorim currently left to fit square pegs in the round holes of his 3-4-2-1 system.

Handed a squad without extensive wing-back options and central defenders who are stronger in back fours rather than back fives, the former Sporting Club boss requires the exact opposite.

Of course, the 40-year-old was at least handed a solution to his left wing-back problems in the January transfer window when Patrick Dorgu arrived, but his disappointing error leading to Ipswich Town's opening goal before his sending off last time out highlighted just how far he still has to come.

The former Lecce man must only be the start of the Red Devils' reinforcements too. And even as INEOS continue to cut costs around the club, they seem to be well aware of that amid recent rumours.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United now want to sign Nayef Aguerd from West Ham United despite Real Sociedad's ongoing talks to sign the defender on a permanent basis following a successful loan spell. The 28-year-old has been identified as a viable option to strengthen Amorim's b