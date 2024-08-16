Amid what have so far been failed attempts to sign Manuel Ugarte, Manchester United have now reportedly been offered the chance to sign an alternative who is the most decorated player in Paris Saint-Germain history.

Man Utd transfer news

Those at Old Trafford have already solved their defensive problems this summer, welcoming Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt who will all hand Erik ten Hag's side a major boost alongside forward Joshua Zirkzee. With four impressive arrives, the Red Devils will have little excuse but to improve on their disappointing campaign last time out.

Arriving to work under Ten Hag for the second time in his career, De Ligt told Manchester United's official website: "As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club. In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

The Red Devils may not be done there either. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Marco Verratti by his agent, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City also handed the same chance.

The midfielder, who is currently at Qatar-based side Al-Arab SC, could act as an ideal alternative to Ugarte, who Manchester United have been linked with all throughout the summer without sealing a deal to land his signature.

Signing "confident" Verratti would go against Man Utd policy

One aspect of Manchester United's transfer window that has become clear is their new-found desire to avoid players past their peak and, instead, focus on those either in their prime or on course to become future stars. That has particularly been the case with De Ligt, Yoro and Zirkzee, representing that the days of welcoming players at the career stage of Casemiro are over.

With that said, even if they've been offered his services, Manchester United are likely to avoid Verratti this summer, despite the fact that he's the most decorated player in PSG history with 30 trophies to his name.

There would have undoubtedly been a time when those at Old Trafford would have loved to sign the veteran midfielder, especially given the praise of former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel - describing Verratti as "confident" - but those days are long behind them.

Credit where it's due, Manchester United have re-focused their transfer policy towards the future so far under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and could earn plenty of rewards in years to come as a result.