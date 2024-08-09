Manchester United’s midfield might be in for a refresh this summer. The Red Devils have lost some players in the middle of the park, namely Sofyan Amrabat and Donny van de Beek. They could be in line to lose a few more before the end of the transfer window on the 30th of August.

There are three midfielders who seem certain to stay this summer. Captain Bruno Fernandes, who was linked with a move to PSG, will remain at the club, as well as young starlet Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount, who will be hoping for a season with fewer injuries than the last.

However, there could be some who follow Amrabat and Van de Beek out of the door. One of those is Scott McTominay, who was linked with a move to Fulham, although that deal is yet to progress. Casemiro was also rumoured to leave Old Trafford this summer, but the club can find no suitors and Danish number 10 Christian Eriksen could also depart the club, with both having been linked to Saudi Arabia.

With these outgoings on the cards, United have been linked to several new midfielders, including one Premier League star in recent days to add quality and depth.

Man Utd target Premier League midfielder

The player in question here is Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes. The 23-year-old Brazil international could depart Wolves this summer, after several impressive performances for the Midlands club last campaign.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey, the Red Devils have been eying up a potential move for Gomes this summer, and he is a player ‘who United’s scouting staff hugely appreciate’. He is one of a number of defensive midfielders included in a shortlist for the role the club have drawn up recently.

The Red Devils have not been the only top-flight side to hold an interest in the 23-year-old this summer. North London pair Arsenal and Tottenham, United’s Mancunian rivals Manchester City, and their big rivals on Merseyside, Liverpool, are all sides who have shown interest in acquiring the services of Gomes, according to another report from Bailey.

In terms of a price, the Manchester Evening News report that Gomes could cost around £38m to sign this summer. Given the fact Wolves paid his former club Flamengo £15m for the Brazilian, they would make some impressive profit, more than doubling their money on the young midfielder.

Why Gomes would be a good signing

Gomes’ importance in Gary O’Neil’s side last season cannot be understated. He played 34 times in the top flight, with 32 of those appearances coming from the starting XI. He even managed to get himself on the scoresheet twice, with both coming in the same game away to Spurs.

Now that United have seemingly turned their attention away from signing Manuel Ugarte from PSG this summer, after being put off by his £51.4m asking price, Gomes could make an ideal alternative to the Uruguayan.

They are both 23, meaning they have plenty of seasons ahead of them, but also tenacious ball winners. However, what might sell Gomes to the Red Devils' board the most is the fact he is over £10m cheaper than Ugarte, meaning that is money that can be reinvested elsewhere.

How Gomes compares to Casemiro

Gomes might also be an excellent long-term replacement for Casemiro in United’s midfield. The Red Devils number 18 has already been replaced by the Wolves man in Brazil’s midfield, and things could end up that way at club level, too.

Statistically, as per Fbref, Gomes comes close to or beats Casemiro in plenty of areas. One of those areas is combined tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, in which the Wolves man averages 4.97 and the former Real Madrid midfielder completes just 4.59. The Wolves number eight also averaged 6.22 ball recoveries last term, compared to 6.02 for Casemiro.

Gomes vs. Casemiro defensive stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Gomes Casemiro Tackles and interceptions 4.97 4.59 Ball recoveries 6.22 6.02 Blocks 1.73 3.36 Clearances 0.99 3.23 Stats from FBref

As those stats show, Gomes is a better ball-winner in midfield than Casemiro, who tends to dive into tackles a lot and often loses out in crucial situations. However, Gomes brings a calm head and can help win the ball back more efficiently and look to progress play forwards quickly.

The 23-year-old can also be effective in the opposition's penalty area and was described as a “box-crasher” by football analyst Ben Mattinson. Although he is a smaller figure, at just 5 foot 7, he can still be effective at getting into the penalty box, and for that reason might operate better in a double pivot.

For just £38m, United could upgrade on Casemrio and find their dream Ugarte alternative. Gomes is a player with Premier League experience, who has proven he can perform at the highest level. It could be a shrewd piece of business as United look to improve their midfield.