The transfer window has just closed, but Manchester United have placed a new young defender on their radar for next time around already, according to a new report.

The Red Devils have been very busy in the last few months, as the club’s new hierarchy backed manager Erik ten Hag in the market. However, the new arrivals haven’t helped the team as of yet, as it is one win in three league games.

Manchester United eye more transfer business

Ten Hag was backed with five additions this summer, and those were Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and finally, midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Meanwhile, the club also put a big focus on letting players leave Old Trafford, as they tried to clear the wage bill and bring money into the club. Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Mason Greenwood were the big departures over the course of the summer.

Man United's summer departures Signed for Scott McTominay Napoli Mason Greenwood Marseille Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham Willy Kambwala Villarreal Hannibal Mejbri Burnley Facundo Pellistri Panathinaikos Alvaro Careras Benfica Donny Van de Beek Girona Raphael Varane Como Omari Forson Monza Anthony Martial Without club Jadon Sancho Chelsea Brandon Williams Without club

But despite the window in England shutting on Friday, Manchester United are still having their eye on a couple of transfers. It came to light on Monday that midfielder Christian Eriksen could leave the club this week, as he is being looked at by Anderlecht. The Danish international is in the last year of his contract, and the club’s chief executive is a “long-term admirer” of his.

Man United are hopeful that Eriksen leaves the club, as it will then free up space to allow them to sign River Plate young star Franco Mastantuono in the January transfer window. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona were said to be keen on the player, but the £35 million price tag has put them off, leaving United as the frontrunners.

Man United send officials to watch £25k-p/w Shaw replacement

According to Tutto Juve, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United have also placed Juventus defender Juan Cabal on their transfer radar. The 23-year-old only joined the Italian giants in July from Hellas Verona, but he is someone they are already taking notice of.

Cabal has started all three of Juventus’ league games this season, with his performances for the club said to have been pleasing his teammates as well as the club’s supporters. Furthermore, his early season performances has now seen him end up on the Red Devils’ radar.

Man United do have two left-backs in their squad in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, but both are currently out injured, with the latter being out for over 12 months. This has meant Diogo Dalot has operated at left-back a lot of the time, and United are now prepared to strengthen in that area.

The report states that the Premier League side have sent officials to watch the player, and United could consider making an offer in the coming transfer windows, with Juventus said to be looking for €30 million, which is roughly £25 million. Furthermore, the defender is said to be on a weekly wage of €42,000, which is around £25,000.