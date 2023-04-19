Manchester United are seemingly set to bolster their centre-forward ranks this summer, with manager Erik ten Hag likely to be craving a long-term solution in that role, following years of stop-gap signings such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo and - more recently - Wout Weghorst.

The acquisition of the latter man has only further showcased the need for a new, reliable goalscoring option to lead the attack, with the towering Dutchman having scored just twice for the club to date following his January arrival.

While the former Ajax boss has also suggested that United play their "best football" with current number nine, Anthony Martial on the field, the Frenchman is among those who could well be allowed to leave this summer, having been hampered by injury yet again this term.

Although the name on everybody's lips at present is that of England captain and Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Harry Kane, recent reports in Spain have suggested that Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins could also be a possible target, with the 27-year-old having been on a real hot streak of late after bagging 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League games.

The former Brentford man has undoubtedly been in red-hot form since Unai Emery's arrival at Villa Park earlier in the campaign, with that glut of goals sparking suggestions that the Englishman could command a sizeable fee this summer, as journalist Pete O'Rourke told Football FanCast that the marksman's price tag could be around £70m.

Would Watkins be a good signing for Man United?

The hope would be that the in-form Watkins would be able to emulate the success of another striker to trade the Villans for Old Trafford in the form of Dwight Yorke, with the prolific ace having been snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson and co on a £12m deal in the summer of 1998.

Having proven himself more than capable of making the difference in the Premier League during his time in the Midlands - after bagging 80 goals in 255 games in all competitions for the club - the Trinidad and Tobago international was able to continue that golden touch at the Theatre of Dreams, having made an instant impact in his debut campaign at the club.

The now-retired ace would prove instrumental in United's remarkable treble success in that 1998/99 season, having bagged 29 goals and provided 19 assists in 52 games in all competitions, forming part of a mouthwatering centre-forward pool involving Andy Cole, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham.

That stunning first season with the Red Devils helped to solidify Yorke's cult status at the club, with the enigmatic talent ultimately departing Manchester in 2002, after having scored 66 goals in 152 games across all fronts.

While Watkins may not be expected to help lead a charge towards a treble next term under Ten Hag, the 5 foot 11 speedster - who has reached double figures for league goals in each of the last three seasons - could well follow in Yorke's footsteps in making a smooth transition from Villa to United.

The one-time Exeter City ace has also showcased his class at Old Trafford this season after netting in the League Cup clash back in November, having burst clear of Harry Maguire before expertly dinking the ball over the onrushing Martin Dubravka.

As analyst Michael Lahoud noted, the dynamic marksman simply left the United skipper "exposed" due to his ability to run in behind and stretch the defence, with such characteristics likely to be appealing to Ten Hag and co.

With the case of signing Yorke having been such an overwhelming success, it could prove another transfer masterclass with the addition of Watkins.