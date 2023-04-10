Manchester United are currently sweating over the fitness of talisman, Marcus Rashford, with it yet to be seen what the extent of the damage will be following the England international's withdrawal during the win over Everton at the weekend.

The 25-year-old hobbled off late on in that 2-0 victory with an apparent groin injury, with that immediately sparking fears over just how long the forward will be out of action for, having thus far been a key figure under Erik ten Hag.

The United academy graduate is far and away the club's leading scorer with 28 goals in all competitions to date - 18 more than Bruno Fernandes behind him - having been in "unstoppable" form following the return from World Cup duty, as per his manager.

With the in-form ace having truly carried the goalscoring burden for the Red Devils in recent times - notably scoring ten match-winning goals in the league this season - the focus will now be on who else can step up to the plate amid his potential absence.

The alternatives to the £200k-per-week man in attack are somewhat limited, however, with Alejandro Garnacho also currently sidelined, while both Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga have featured sporadically amid suggestions that they could be allowed to leave on loan next season.

As such, Ten Hag may well be in need of additional cover for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony over the coming games, hence the need for the former Ajax boss to look to the academy ranks to find a dream solution.

Who could replace Marcus Rashford?

While it is unlikely that any youth star would go straight into the starting lineup to replace Rashford, 18-year-old Omari Forson is one such talent who could certainly make an impact off the bench, initially, having shone at academy level this season.

Hailed previously as "exceptional" by journalist Thierry Granturco, the England youth international was snapped up from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, with United also fending off interest from Arsenal to hand the youngster a first professional contract in the summer of 2020.

That clamour for the teen's signature is evidence of just why he is regarded as 'one of the best young talents in English football', as per the Daily Mail, having since gone on to showcase that quality with his standout displays in recent times.

Much like former youth starlet, Rashford, young Forson is also a truly deadly presence on the flanks - or through the middle if required - having scored nine goals and provided three assists in 21 games in all competitions this season, including eight goals in just 18 Premier League 2 appearances.

The London-born sensation has enjoyed a truly "excellent" season so far - according to Manchester Evening News journalist Steven Railston - ensuring that his overall record at U21 level now stands at ten goals and five assists in just 26 outings.

The £800-per-week dynamo has shown that he can flourish against senior opposition after scoring once and providing one assist in the club's EFL Trophy run earlier in the season, having also been called up to first-team training on occasion this term.

It does appear that a first taste of life in Ten Hag's side is on the horizon, with the potential loss of Rashford likely to be an ideal chance for Forson to impress.