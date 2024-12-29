Perhaps looking to replace Marcus Rashford, INEOS are now reportedly on red alert to sign a Manchester United target who could now leave his current club for free in January.

Man Utd transfer news

Even amid Manchester United's disastrous run of form under Ruben Amorim, Rashford's exile continues to steal the headlines. The Carrington graduate is yet to impress Amorim enough to earn an opportunity and recently admitted that he's ready for a new challenge.

An exit seems an inevitability at this stage, with the one question left to answer being where Rashford will find himself in 2025.

Whilst that question mark remains, Manchester United must turn their attention towards finding a replacement capable of becoming the star of the show under Amorim - and that's where one potential opportunity could come into play.

According to The Times, INEOS are now on red alert to sign Dani Olmo for Manchester United if the Spaniard becomes a free agent ahead of the January transfer window amid Barcelona's failure to gain La Liga's approval to register their summer signing for the second half of the campaign.

Related Man Utd's most expensive sales of all time Football FanCast takes a look at Man Utd's record departures in their history.

Barcelona's financial frustration could quickly become Manchester United's gain in pursuit of the ultimate January bargain.

The Catalan giants are running out of time to win their case to register one of their star men - and he certainly shouldn't wait around if he's unable to feature for the rest of the season, especially given the interest already emerging for his signature.

"Fantastic" Olmo would sharpen Man Utd attack

With Rashford exiled, Alejandro Garnacho struggling to impress and the forward pair of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee yet to fully convince, Olmo could emerge to solve Amorim's attacking problem.

Able to play on either flank and, more crucially for the new manager's system, in the No 10 role, the Spaniard could offer Manchester United the perfect partner for Bruno Fernandes in the two attacking-midfield roles.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Dani Olmo Bruno Fernandes Starts 7 18 Goals 5 4 Assists 0 5 Key Passes 8 39

A player with the eye for goal that Zirkzee otherwise lacks, Olmo could be someone who complements Fernandes' ability, making it too good an opportunity for INEOS to ignore if he becomes available as a free agent in the January transfer window.

Hansi Flick would certainly be a frustrated figure if Barcelona were unable to register Olmo, having told reporters earlier this season (as relayed by Pasion Futbol): "He's a fantastic footballer. He gives us a lot of balance. What he's been doing with Pedri is spectacular."

Now, just halfway through his first season in charge, Flick could be forced to bid farewell to one of his star men as Manchester United look to take full advantage.