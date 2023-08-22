Manchester United have endured a rough start to the season.

In the first game, the Red Devils luckily scraped a 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were denied a late penalty when Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic.

In the latest Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, Erik ten Hag’s men wilted and were overpowered by a more relentless, energetic, and dominant side.

In both matches, a common theme has been United’s disjointed and lacklustre midfield. Casemiro has suffered as a lone pivot and Mason Mount has struggled to adapt to being an advanced eight. There has been an absence of protection and the team is getting overrun, creating the need for a different type of profile in the centre of the park…

What’s the latest Manchester United transfer news?

According to the Guardian, United’s search for midfield reinforcements has prompted an approach for Everton titan Amadou Onana.

It is understood that Ten Hag is keen to address his side’s lack of physicality and has turned his attention to bringing in a commanding central midfielder.

However, Everton don’t want to lose Onana and insist they are under no financial pressure to make a sale.

The Toffees value the 21-year-old for at least £50m and there is awareness that could be tricky to keep him if United’s interest develops.

Ten Hag wants to add depth and quality to the midfield, feeling that Onana is a worthy candidate.

Would Amadou Onana be a good signing for Manchester United?

After spending one season playing for Hamburg in 2020/21, the club’s director of sport Jonas Boldt said:

“Technically, Amadou has almost perfect prerequisites. He is fast, technically skilled, tall, and strong in tackling.”

This description matches the profile that ten Hag is craving and Onana could be a balancing force between the defensive Casemiro and the free-roaming Bruno Fernandes.

Last season in the Premier League, the 6 foot 4 mountain registered 84% pass accuracy, averaged 2.2 tackles per game, made no errors leading to a shot or a goal, and won 57% of his duels, as per Sofascore.

Described as “superb” by reporter Richard Buxton, Onana occupies a far more opposing and domineering presence than Mount, whilst also displaying a commendable level of technical ability.

United are also said to be interested in Fiorentina powerhouse Sofyan Amrabat, but similarly to Onana, no deal can progress until the club makes more sales.

The 27-year-old was labelled “the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco” and someone who is “essential for the balance” by former England boss Fabio Capello - something that is a key point of interest for ten Hag.

Last term in Serie A, the North African managed 90% pass accuracy, completed 75% of his dribbles, and averaged 1.3 tackles per game.

Both players possess intoxicating athleticism, are technically astute, and are able to protect the backline. However, with Liverpool reportedly tracking Amrabat, it may be easier to pursue a deal for Onana, who is brimming with potential.

Given the current state of affairs at Everton, who look destined for another perilous relegation fight, if United initiate a more formal approach for the youngster, it would be tricky for him to decline.