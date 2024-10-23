Since Alex Ferguson’s retirement at the end of the 2012/13 season, Manchester United have struggled in the transfer market. Be it a lack of a clear plan under the likes of Ed Woodward in the past, or the lack of a good enough structure around the managers, they have not really had many hits on the recruitment front.

They have made some poor signings over the years, including Alexis Sanchez who joined on a free transfer but earned a reported £400k-per-week, and Antony, who was signed by Erik ten Hag and has simply not lived up to his £81.3m price tag.

However, perhaps their worst performance in the transfer market came under Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal’s signings at United

In total, legendary Dutch manager Van Gaal, who was in charge of the club between July 2014 and May 2016, made 11 signings during his time as United boss. Some of the players signed by the 73-year-old were hits, although many did not live up to expectations.

Arguably his best signing was Anthony Martial, who signed in 2015. The silky French striker played for the club up until last summer, before leaving upon the expiration of his contract.

He cost £36m up front in a deal which could have risen as high as £58m. The former United number nine played 317 games for the club, scoring 90 times and grabbing 47 assists.

Another of the more successful signings made whilst Van Gaal was the United boss that of Sergio Romero. The Argentine goalkeeper joined the club on a free transfer after his Sampdoria contract expired in 2015, and he went on to become a superb squad player.

Despite the fact there were a couple of smart moves under the tutelage of the former Barcelona manager, the Red Devils made some poor additions, too. The signing of Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid in 2014 for a then British record of £59.7m did not work out. He played 32 times for the club, scoring four goals and grabbing 11 assists, and left after one season at Old Trafford.

Looking back, other deals also did not work out. Morgan Schneiderlin's move from Southampton did not go to plan, as did Memphis’ move from PSV. Despite his talent, the attacker could never find his feet at the club.

However, there was perhaps one transfer made by Van Gaal - and the likes of Woodward - that failed more than any. That deal was Radamel Falaco’s move to United.

Falcao’s stats at United

On deadline day of 2014, the Red Devils confirmed the loan signing of highly-rated Colombian centre-forward Falcao. He joined the club with an impressive reputation and a knack for finding the back of the net. The striker had previously scored 20 or more goals in a single league season four times.

It was an expensive deal, too. The 13-time English champions paid a hefty loan fee of £6m to his parent club, Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. United also had the option to buy him for £43.5m following his loan move.

Sadly, however, it did not quite work out how either party had imagined. Falcao struggled to make an impact in that famous Red shirt and left with a very unimpressive record. He has scored just four times and grabbed five assists in all competitions in 29 appearances.

Falcao stats for United Stat Premier League FA Cup Total Games 26 3 29 Minutes 1288 210 1498 Full 90s 14.3 2.3 16.6 Goals 4 0 4 Assists 5 0 5 Stats from Transfermarkt

Incredibly, the former Atletico Madrid centre-forward was United’s highest earner during the season he was at the club, as per Capology. He pocketed £285k per week, which is more than that of his fellow strikers at the time, namely Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie, who raked in £235k-per-week and £210k-per-week, respectively.

In total, when factoring in the loan fee and the total annual fee, it was a deal that cost United an outrageous £20.8m - working out to roughly just £5m per goal in that solitary campaign. Rooney and Van Persie, meanwhile, scored 24 goals between them that season in all competitions.

The Colombian, who now plies his trade in his native country, idolised former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy more than any of the club’s former players. He once explained that the former Red Devils ace “was a star attraction” in an interview with the club back in 2014.

Sadly, the Colombian could not replicate the Dutchman’s incredible 150 goals in just 219 games for the Old Trafford outfit. It was not a successful move in the slightest, given the money he cost and the goalscoring record, and United fans will no doubt be disappointed not to see the best version of Falcao in front of the Stretford End.