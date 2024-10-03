Manchester United are considered to be one of the teams most interested in signing a prolific striker, according to a recent report. The lack of goals for the Red Devils so far this season has already cost them - only Southampton have less - and it now appears that despite adding Joshua Zirkzee during the summer, they could be looking to sign another striker come 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

The January transfer window is still a few months away from opening, but already United are being linked with potential players they may look to sign in the New Year or next summer. It emerged earlier this week that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is on the club’s radar, as they eye more defensive reinforcements.

Meanwhile, as well as looking to sign Guehi, United also have their eye on Fulham defender Antonee Robinson. The Red Devils have been watching the player for some time, and they are now looking to step up their interest in a bid to fend off the competition.

It isn’t just defence that United are looking to improve, as they are also looking to improve their midfield and have an interest in Adam Wharton of Palace. Christian Eriksen is coming to the end of his contract at Old Trafford, and United are looking to replace the Dane with a younger, more athletic player. The transfer stories don’t stop there for United, as they now are among the sides being credited with an interest in a striker who continues to shine in Europe.

Man Utd considered one of the most interested teams in £63m star

According to Bild journalist Sten Hornig speaking to Tutto Juve, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United are keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. As well as the Red Devils being interested, Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City are also keen on the forward.

Sesko was linked with a move away during the summer transfer window, with it being claimed that the Gunners made an important offer for the player, but he decided to remain in Germany and sign a new contract until 2029.

The striker, who has a market value of 75 million euros, which is roughly £63 million, has enjoyed a strong start to the season, which includes him netting a brace in Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League. Ahead of that game, Hornig was asked about the chances of Sesko playing in Serie A, and the Bild journalist believes the Premier League could be where his future lies, as he praises his “extremely high development potential”.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig stats Apps 49 Goals 22 Assists 5

Hornig said on Sesko’s future: “Given his age and still extremely high development potential, Šeško would probably help almost every team in Europe. However, I doubt that his path will take him to Italy next summer.

“In addition to the market value of over €75m, which is probably difficult to reach for an Italian club, the biggest difficulties will come from Premier League clubs that want to get serious next summer. I’m referring to Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who are among the teams that continue to monitor him the most.”