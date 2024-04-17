Manchester United could look to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window after an underwhelming season in front of goal for their current attackers.

Erik ten Hag's side are the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League table, with six games left to play, and you have to go down to Crystal Palace in 14th to find a lower tally.

The Red Devils have only scored 47 goals in 32 league matches - only one more than Luton Town in 18th - and do not have a single player in double figures for goals, with Bruno Fernandes leading the way on eight.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team could now look to add more firepower to the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and have been named as a side to watch out for in the race for a Premier League marksman.

Man Utd could join race for £40m+ star

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking in his CaughtOffside column, Manchester United are 'one to watch' with Brentford centre-forward Ivan Toney this summer.

The reporter claims that he does not expect the England international to join Premier League rivals Arsenal or Chelsea ahead of next season, as they both have other targets who are higher on their respective lists.

This could clear the field for another team to swoop in for the former Peterborough United finisher, who is said to be keeping his options open.

He adds that United are one to watch if the Bees decide to lower their current asking price, although Jacobs states that they could demand more than £40m for the impressive marksman.

The journalist claims that the London-based outfit, who valued Toney at up to £100m in January, could see the striker's value soar if he is selected for the England squad at UEFA Euro 2024.

He currently shares the same agency - CAA Stellar - with current United starlet and fellow England international Kobbie Mainoo, which means that United may already have a pre-existing relationship with the player's representatives ahead of a possible deal.

Why Man Utd should swoop for Ivan Toney

The Red Devils, who have also been linked with an interest in Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres and Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, clearly need to improve their goalscoring output, given their poor return this season, and the Brentford star is a proven scorer.

Since the Bees won promotion in 2021, Toney, who was once described as a “monster” by manager Thomas Frank, has plundered an impressive 36 goals in 81 Premier League matches for the club - after scoring 31 goals in 45 Championship games.

22/23 Premier League Ivan Toney Appearances 33 Expected Goals (xG) 18.79 Goals 20 Big chances created 12 Assists 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, his form prior to an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules was exceptional, as he racked up 20 top-flight goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

Meanwhile, no United player has hit double figures for goals in the Premier League this term and Marcus Rashford was the team's top scorer in the league last season with 17 strikes - whilst being the only player with more than eight goals.

Therefore, Toney, who has scored four goals in 12 league starts since his return from the ban, could provide ten Hag with the lethal presence in the final third that his side has been lacking over the last two seasons.