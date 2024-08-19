Manchester United have opened talks with another club over the sale of a "special" player this summer, according to an update from Sky Sports.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils may have done plenty of positive transfer business in the current transfer window, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe may still be hungry for further signings, in order to give Erik ten Hag the best possible chance of success this season and beyond.

Central midfield is still an area of the pitch that hasn't been addressed in recent months, with a long-term replacement for Casemiro surely seen as priority business. One claim has suggested that Manuel Ugarte is closing in on a move to Old Trafford, but a fee is yet to be agreed between with PSG.

Turkey and Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu has also been linked with a move to United a number of times this summer, and the Premier League giants are believed to be in talks with him over a transfer. Luke Shaw's injury problems show no sign of easing, and considering he turns 30 next year, it is surely the right time for a successor to be lined up.

There are also some current Red Devils players who may be unwanted by Ten Hag, one of whom is Facundo Pellistri, who has rarely managed to enjoy regular playing time in a United shirt. A permanent move to Panathinaikos appears to be on the cards, bringing an end to his four-year stay at the club.

Man Utd in talks over selling "special" player

According to a new claim from Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth on Sunday, Manchester United are in talks with Fulham over the sale of Scott McTominay this summer.

"Fulham have reopened talks with Manchester United over the signing of midfielder Scott McTominay. Fulham had two bids rejected earlier in the window and were not expected to go back in unless United were willing to negotiate on their asking price.

"There is an expectation Fulham will submit an improved offer if talks go positively. McTominay has entered the final year of his contract. United have the option of extending for a further year."

The £60,000-a-week McTominay clearly has some positive attributes as a footballer, not least an ability to score from midfield in a box-to-box role, with Jose Mourinho describing him as a "special" player during their time together at Old Trafford and Ten Hag saying last month he wants the player to stay put.

United need to be in a position where they have superior midfielders to the Scot, however, if they want to be reaching the kind of level that Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have been at in recent years.

Granted, McTominay staying put as a squad option wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing, but if Fulham are willing to pay good money for him, the Red Devils can then use the funds on bringing in an upgrade this summer.