Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, could change the guard in swift fashion once they choose to go ahead with the proposed takeover of the club, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United's takeover situation?

As per Sky News, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS are believed to be the front-running candidate to take over at Old Trafford despite having an inconclusive meeting with board executives last week.

Ratcliffe is proposing taking a majority stake in the club that would allow two members of the Glazer family to stay on in some capacity while rival bidder, Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, is seeking to buy out 100% of the Premier League giants with no external involvement.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has criticised the Glazer family for their approach towards running Manchester United, stating in an interview with Football Insider: "The Glazer family have always adopted a parasitical approach to football ownership. It manifests itself in the fact that Avram Glazer is more than happy to watch Man United play at Wembley for the glamorous matches. Yet he shows very little interest in attending matches on a regular basis."

Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag has commented on how much financial backing he may have to direct towards new recruits this summer amid the ownership debacle, as per The Mirror, stating when asked if he knows how much money he will have to spend: "No, I don’t have influence on that, I don’t have and also I don’t know. The only thing I know is that Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, one of the biggest two or three from a fanbase perspective."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs thinks that there will be a quick turnaround in getting the new owners in the door once the Glazers elect to sell the club.

Jacobs said: "These kinds of deals take as long as they take in many ways. Until a singular group is chosen, it's very difficult for things to progress.

"The upside is that a lot of what has gone to date is in many ways transactionally backwards and would be traditionally associated with a period of exclusivity. Those logistical elements, including preparation for a Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test and due diligence, are sometimes the time-consuming things.

"Because they've been done ahead of a preferred bidder at large, it does mean if the Glazers choose to green-light something, things could still move reasonably quickly by takeover standards."

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend at Wembley Stadium as they look to inherit a second piece of silverware this campaign following their Carabao Cup triumph.

Once the trip to London is over, focus will soon turn towards concluding their transfer business, with Ten Hag keen to strengthen his side in the summer ahead of 2023/24.

As per The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane is a main target for Manchester United and is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and West Ham United captain Declan Rice have also been shortlisted by Manchester United heading into the off-season, as reported by Sky Sports, indicating that the Red Devils may be in for an exciting time of things in the market.