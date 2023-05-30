Manchester United will 'fear' missing out on key targets this summer due to the ongoing battle for ownership at the club dragging on at Old Trafford, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving the ownership battle at Manchester United?

As per Sky Sports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS remain the 'leading candidate' to gain control of Manchester United despite an 'inconclusive board meeting' that occurred last Thursday between the Glazer family and the Raine group alongside independent directors.

Ratcliffe's bid is said to be proposing assuming a majority stake in Manchester United that would see two of the Glazer family still involved with the club while his rival bidder, Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim, wants to buy the club outright with no external involvement.

ESPN reported earlier this month that there may be a delay in proceedings, which in turn may affect Erik Ten Hag's ability to conduct business in the initial part of the transfer window as the Dutchman eyes reinforcements to bolster his squad.

Ten Hag has indicated that the battle for ownership at Old Trafford won't have too much of a bearing on his recruitment plans, as per Sky Sports, stating: "I came in here [at the end of] last season and we talked about what can we do in the squad, what can we do in transfers. And last year, the club confirmed they can do. So, for me, I don't think anything changed and yeah, in this summer period we can do the same.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Manchester United's recruitment prospects?

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that there will be anxiety at Old Trafford over being able to secure important transfer targets if there is still complications in the ownership process once the window opens for business.

Jacobs told FFC: "It is really important to preface any Manchester United summer business in that context, that it isn't a routine window financially for Manchester United to navigate. I think that's been the frustration specifically with the recruitment team at Manchester United, that they've been operating with business as usual, trying to line up deals. Eventually, you can negotiate all you like, but if you get to the point where you're ready to complete a deal, somebody has to green light that and that either is going to be the Glazers, knowing they're going to stay or the Glazers knowing they're outgoing and maybe being reticent to spend or a new owner coming in. That first two or three weeks of the window is so crucial, because there's a range of players that obviously want to move quickly and early and have stability and walk in on day one of pre-season after a summer break. If the situation is resolved, with that kind of player looking for that kind of stability, should that player then have another option, Manchester United could find that they miss out on a certain target and I think that's always been the fear."

Who have Manchester United been linked with going into the summer?

Manchester United have been linked with several players as the forthcoming transfer window approaches as they look to build on a successful 2022/23 campaign that has yielded qualification for the Champions League.

Sky Sports report that Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane and West Ham United captain Declan Rice are all on a shortlist of potential targets at Old Trafford; however, it is unlikely that the Red Devils will sign all three players.

Out of the three, Mount looks to be the most realistic prospect at present to end up at the Premier League giants and is said to favour a move to Manchester United over other alternatives, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has also suggested that Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is also on the radar for Ten Hag, though it will be interesting to see the direction the Red Devils go in when weighing up potential additions.