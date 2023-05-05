Manchester United could appoint Paul Mitchell in some form of position if Sir Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS gain control at Old Trafford, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Paul Mitchell and Manchester United?

According to The Independent, AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell has been 'earmarked' to take over in a role at Manchester United if Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm INEOS are successful in their takeover bid.

The report states that Mitchell is open to a return to England and has been observed closely by INEOS, who also have the added advantage of owning Ligue 1 side Nice.

Furthermore, The Manchester Evening News revealed that Mitchell will step down from his sporting director title despite being contracted until 2024, citing family reasons and a desire to be closer to home.

Stalybridge-born Mitchell has previously spent time at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig; however, he could be set to embark on a new challenge sooner rather than later.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has stated that it will be 'difficult' for Manchester United to tie up a deal for Mitchell in light of their ownership situation.

Jacobs told FFC: "INEOS have looked at Paul Mitchell before and have also earmarked him again for this project if they're successful. There are a lot of moving parts, it's very difficult when a group that doesn't even own a football club yet come to individuals and want them to be part of a project because there may be more concrete offers for somebody like Paul Mitchell, prior to knowing categorically whether or not the Ratcliffe bid is going to be successful."

Who else is in contention to take control of Manchester United?

Aside from Ratcliffe's bid, Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim is also a clear frontrunner to take control of Manchester United and has put forward a bid amounting to £5 billion to try and bowl over the Glazers, as per Sky News.

BILD journalist Christian Falk has dropped an intriguing update on some of the measures Jassim may be willing to go to in order to win the confidence of Manchester United fans, stating: "The Qatari’s Sheikh Jassim Group want to go for Kingsley Coman, Camavinga and Kylian Mbappé, if their takeover of Man Utd is successful."

Football Insider claim that Sheikh Jassim has also pledged to fund infrastructure upgrades at the club, including Old Trafford and their training ground at Carrington.

For now, at least, Erik Ten Hag will remain focused on matters on the field, as the Red Devils look to secure a top-four finish before the close of play.