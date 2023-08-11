Highlights

Manchester United have a World Cup-winning defender on their shortlist at Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his backline before the end of the window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Benjamin Pavard moving to Manchester United and who could he replace?

According to The Daily Mail, West Ham United have had a £30 million bid accepted for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who is now mulling over whether to take the Hammers up on their offer and move to the London Stadium.

David Moyes would consider appointing Maguire as club captain following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal; however, the England international could yet look to stay on at Manchester United or explore other available opportunities to further his career.

In light of the speculation surrounding Maguire's future, Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace the 30-year-old this summer, which includes Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace stopper Marc Guehi, Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, as per the same outlet.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has recently delivered an update regarding £83k-a-week earner Pavard's chances of securing a move to Old Trafford, stating on Twitter X: "Man Utd, at this stage the favorite in the poker for Benjamin Pavard! Pavard can really imagine to join MUFC as Ten Hag wants him. Concrete talks are ongoing and positive. Price valuation: Around €30m. Tuchel wants to keep him. Pavard wants to leave Bayern. Would be a massive loss for the club."

Pavard featured 43 times in all competitions for Bayern Munich last term, registering seven goals and one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones has indicated that Pavard is top of Manchester United's list of potential recruits to strengthen the heart of their backline.

Jones stated: “Manchester United have been hoping that Harry Maguire would become open to this move, but obviously it’s out of their hands how much West Ham United can offer him and the buying club have to be a little careful not to rattle current important members of their squad with the personal terms they are putting to Maguire.

“It does impact them though because of Maguire looking after his own needs, and we all know the good terms he has been on at United, so those issues are just being tied up at both ends. The links to a new centre back have been long-standing, and they have seen other targets like Disasi pass them by, but there is little they could do because it was always going to take a domino effect for them to be able to step up their interest levels with any of the key targets.

“Pavard is such an interesting development in terms of this because there has been no serious mention of it before now. I think a lot of that was that they couldn’t be active and also knew that Manchester City wanted him if Kyle Walker left. The door is still open for them here though, so they have been able to sneak in and are trying to work out the financials around whether that deal is feasible. My information is that they would now choose him ideally over someone like Edmond Tapsoba or Jean-Clair Todibo, but obviously the scouting reports on those two are fully complete and strong.

“Todibo in particular I have always been told is a very key target, so it’s interesting if they decide to totally dismiss that one now. Pavard has a level of experience and establishment in the game that United like very much and the fact he is so adaptable will be a real asset to Ten Hag. The latest update is that United are very hopeful rather than confident on this but the fact they have been able to even seriously consider it is positive, and the player has indicated that he would like the move.”

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United will open their Premier League account at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday and will be keen to showcase their credentials as potential title winners this term, as per Sky Sports.

Alongside Maguire, The Mirror claim that Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek are likely to be sold as Ten Hag looks to streamline his squad in the final weeks of the window.

Fiorentina enforcer Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as a 'top target' for Manchester United and will be targeted now that Rasmus Hojlund has arrived at Old Trafford, as per The Daily Mail.

Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu has claimed that French striker Anthony Martial has been offered to Fenerbache as the Red Devils look to resolve his future at the club.