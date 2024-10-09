Premier League giants Manchester United have seemingly performed a transfer U-turn and have made a £200,000-per-week Chelsea player their "top target" for 2025.

Chelsea players who could leave in January or next summer

The west Londoners have a few squad members currently on the fringes of Enzo Maresca's squad right now, resulting in links to the exit door.

Indeed, one name who has stood out repeatedly over the last few weeks is winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who cost the club a potential £89 million (including add-ons) to sign from Ukranian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

So far, the international forward has failed to justify his mammoth price tag or work his way into Maresca's plans, with reports claiming Mudryk could be sold or loaned out by Chelsea in the January window.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

Mudryk is apparently battling for his Chelsea future, but he isn't the only one. Defender Axel Disasi is also on Chelsea's transfer list, according to reports, with the Frenchman failing to impress when given the chance by Maresca this season.

Disasi has featured as a makeshift right-back on occasion, mainly when both Malu Gusto and Reece James were unavailable earlier in the campaign, but the 26-year-old is thought to not be in Maresca's long-term plans.

Chelsea are also ready to sell Benoit Badiashile in January, with the 23-year-old Frenchman yet to make a single Premier League appearance in the early stages of 2024/2025.

This week, it was revealed by CaughtOffside that midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, not to mention AC Milan, and it is believed the 20-year-old is a firm contender to leave west London mid-season.

Alongside Chuwuemeka, another man destined for the exit door is Ben Chilwell. Maresca handed the Englishman much-needed minutes in the EFL Cup during a 5-0 win over Barrow, with Chilwell playing 45 minutes.

However, that is the sum of his playing time this season, and the writing appears on the wall for his departure this winter.

Man United perform a U-turn and make Ben Chilwell "top target"

Interestingly, United were offered the chance to sign Chilwell in the summer, but ultimately denied the opportunity to give the 27-year-old new surroundings.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have seemingly U-turned on that decision. Indeed, it is now believed that Man United have made Chilwell a "top target" heading into 2025, with the £200,000-per-week star expected to leave.

"With Ben Chilwell, he is a player I know very well, he has been pretty much England’s first-choice left-back now in recent times," said ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in 2020.

"Great qualities in terms of how he can join in, he is athletic, his physicality, the way he plays and the quality of his left foot, so for us in terms of how he can help out on the left side, attack-wise and defensively, which of course is always first and foremost, I am excited to work with him so I think he is a great addition. At 23 years of age, it is a really positive one for us."