A £75,000-a-week Manchester United player has reportedly agreed personal terms ahead of a move to a Champions League side.

Man Utd exit rumours

It promises to be another eventful summer at Old Trafford, this time with Sir Jim Ratcliffe as co-owner, who has now decided that Erik ten Hag will remain as Red Devils manager.

A number of player exits have already been confirmed ahead of the 2024/25 season, though, with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial departing when their contracts officially expire at the end of the month.

They may not be the only senior departures, though, with speculation surrounding the futures of Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund but could be moved on once again.

The Brazilian midfielder, who missed the FA Cup final win over Manchester City, has already said his United goodbyes ahead of a likely exit, whereas Inter Milan are thought to be interested in signing Wan-Bissaka, who could sold for just £20m.

Another player who could move on for good is Mason Greenwood, who spent last season out on loan with Getafe. The forward has been linked with a move to Juventus, who have qualified for next season’s Champions League, and a new development has now emerged.

Fabrizio Romano has recently stated that Greenwood’s Old Trafford career is “over”, with United exploring all options of a permanent exit for the player.

“We keep repeating since February, March that the Mason Greenwood story is over at Manchester United. They want to sell Mason Greenwood and my information is that it could be a loan with obligation to buy, so it could be that kind of formula – a potential loan move with buy obligation not option.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen but there are many possibilities around Mason Greenwood, and Man United will take the time to pick the best proposal. There is interest from Juventus but they have to sell at least one offensive player before they can land the player.”

The transfer expert noted Juventus’ interest, and according to reports in Italy, Greenwood and the Serie A giants have reached an agreement on personal terms.

Ratcliffe and United want a fee of up to €50m (£42m) for Greenwood’s services, with talks between the two clubs underway. The £75,000-a-week forward made 36 appearances for Getafe last season, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists. His time at Old Trafford is all but over barring a dramatic U-turn, so it’ll be interesting to so if United can bring in a fee around their asking price of up to €50m.