From the highs of reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the Premier League last season, Manchester United are currently mired in something of a crisis, following early exits from both the League Cup and the Champions League, as well as a shaky start in the top-flight.

With the 2023/24 campaign almost at its halfway point, the Red Devils find themselves firmly outside the top four having been consistently inconsistent to date, with questions no doubt being asked regarding Erik ten Hag's long-term future in the dugout.

While the Dutchman must take a large chunk of the responsibility for his side's failings this season, his players are certainly not exempt from blame, with far too many first-team figures having deeply underwhelmed over an extended period.

With that in mind, we at Football FanCast have put together our mid-season player ratings (out of 10) for the Old Trafford outfit. Only players to have started on more than five occasions have been included.

Goalkeepers

Andre Onana

3 - While it is still early days in Andre Onana's time in England, the David De Gea successor has certainly been a major issue thus far, with his embryonic United career littered with glaring mistakes. In Europe, in particular, the former Inter Milan man endured high-profile blunders galore, while conceding 15 times in just six group games. Grim.

Altay Bayindir

N/A - The Turkey international hasn't yet been handed a chance to impress despite Onana's woes, but the Cameroonian's possible involvement at AFCON next month could allow him the opportunity to nail down a regular role for himself in the sticks.

Full-backs

Diogo Dalot

6 - The jury is still out on whether Diogo Dalot is the man to nail down that right-back berth despite only recently signing a new long-term deal, notably enduring a particularly rough outing at St James' Park - where he lost the ball 23 times. That being said, efforts like his late stunner against Sheffield United have shown that there is a quality player in there somewhere.

Aaron Wan Bissaka

6 - The Englishman has as ever been solid, yet unspectacular, having seen his involvement limited this season due to a hamstring injury.

Luke Shaw

6 - Like the man above, Luke Shaw has largely been on the sidelines in recent months, although has been a welcome return to the side in recent weeks, with Ten Hag hailing the way he "strengthens" the team.

Sergio Reguilon

5 - Brought in as an emergency loan signing on deadline day to cover for the loss of Shaw and Tyrell Malacia due to injury, the Tottenham Hotspur man has flattered to deceive in a United shirt thus far, with his high energy style often countered by his "poor" decision-making on the ball - as was noted by GOAL following the defeat to Bournemouth.

Centre-backs

Harry Maguire

7 - Tipped for an exit and stripped of the captaincy over the summer, Harry Maguire's recent resurgence has been one of the few positives this season, the 30-year-old only recently winning the Premier League's Player of the Month award for November.

Raphael Varane

6 - As was evident at Anfield recently - in which the Frenchman was "immense", according to journalist Sam Pilger - Varane is a real asset when at his best and was bizarrely overlooked by Ten Hag for a spell. That being said, the World Cup winner's repeated spells on the treatment table continue to frustrate.

Lisandro Martinez

5 - Had played just six times before sustaining a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since September. A "warrior" last term - as per pundit Adrian Mariappa - the Argentine had looked shaky in the early weeks of the season as United slipped to three defeats from their opening five league games.

Victor Lindelof

6 - The experienced Swede remains an able deputy and even featured at left-back on occasion earlier in the campaign.

Jonny Evans

7 - It may appear a generous rating, but summer signing Jonny Evans has certainly exceeded expectations since his return to the club over the summer on a free transfer. The Northern Ireland international was particularly impressive in keeping Liverpool at bay last week, having been "outstanding" on the day - according to ex-United man, David May.

Midfielders

Casemiro

5 - Like many this season, the Brazilian has been absent for a fair chunk of the campaign due to injury. A return is on the cards in the near future, yet Ten Hag will be looking for a vast improvement on his early season form, with the 31-year-old notably "torn to shreds" on the opening weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers, in the words of Gary Neville.

Christian Eriksen

5 - Another only just making his way back from injury, Christian Eriksen has seen his impact limited this season after starting just six league games.

Mason Mount

5 - A return of no goals and only one assist is grim reading for a £55m summer signing, yet it feels too early to judge Mason Mount too harshly, amid his own injury woes.

Bruno Fernandes

6 - Not at his sparkling best by any means, yet a return of five goals and five assists from the United skipper is solid stuff indeed, with the Portuguese magician notably netting crucial winners against the likes of Burnley and Fulham.

Scott McTominay

7 - The doubts remain over the Scotland international's quality on the ball, yet it is hard to argue with his impact in the final third this season, having netted six times in all competitions thus far - including that late show at home to Brentford.

Sofyan Amrabat

5 - "Off the pace" was how Peter Schmeichel described Amrabat's performance in the Manchester Derby and that has set the tone for his early United career as a whole. Looks a long shot that the loanee will be snapped up permanently, on current evidence.

Kobbie Mainoo

7 - Still early days to award Kobbie Mainoo anything higher than a 7/10, but the signs so far are certainly exciting, with the "unreal" talent - as hailed by ex-teammate Anthony Elanga - looking like the Red Devils' next poster boy.

Forwards

Antony

4 - There have been signs of life from Antony of late, yet no goals and no assists this season in all competitions says everything there is to know. Time is running out for that £86m fee to be justified.

Alejandro Garnacho

7 - Deserves a high rating for that moment of magic alone at Goodison Park, with the teenager deservingly keeping Marcus Rashford out of the side of late.

Marcus Rashford

4 - Speaking of Rashford, the England international has seen his form nosedive since bagging 30 goals across all fronts last term, with his drop-off having arguably been one of the most frustrating and disappointing features of the campaign so far. Perhaps a new year could spark a much-needed revival for Ten Hag's one-time talisman.

Anthony Martial

4 - With his contract running down after over eight years at Old Trafford, Anthony Martial continues to frustrate when he is called upon - notably producing an abject display away at Newcastle in which he was frequently berated by his own manager. An exit can't come soon enough.

Rasmus Hojlund

5 - Still only 20, Rasmus Hojlund needs time to properly settle before he can truly be judged, although his goalscoring woes in the league are becoming a real concern. That being said, the Dane's haul of five goals on the continent have provided a taster of what United can expect in the years to come.

Facundo Pellistri

5 - Just over three years on from signing, the diminutive Uruguayan remains a bit-part player having started just once in the league this season.

Jadon Sancho

N/A - A January exit for Jadon Sancho looks increasingly more likely by the day, having been exiled since his public spat with Ten Hag back in September. Such was his limp form prior to that - having scored just 12 goals in 82 games since arriving in 2021 - few have longed for his return to the senior set-up.

Manager

Erik ten Hag

4 - Still has credit in the bank after last season, yet that stock is swiftly tumbling. Has commendably held firm with the Sancho saga, yet a few head-scratching decisions - including his use of Varane in recent times - are hard to defend. Could be a big few months for the former Ajax boss, if he is to save his own skin, as well as the club's troubling form.