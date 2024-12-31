Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will have hoped his side's 2-1 derby victory against Manchester City would be a crucial turning point in their season.

The Red Devils came from behind to secure a dramatic late victory at the Etihad Stadium in mid-December amid Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford being excluded from the squad, but they have since lost four on the trot.

As such, there are plenty of reasons for some major changes to take place at Old Trafford in January as Amorim looks to put his own print on the squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag. Here, we take a look at five United players who could be on the move this winter.

1 Marcus Rashford

Linked to: Barcelona, Juventus

In a recent interview with Henry Winter, Rashford made it clear in no uncertain terms that he feels his time with his boyhood club is coming to an end.

Speaking about Rashford's future, Winter said: "He made it clear to me that when he said new challenge, it was away from Old Trafford. There's no ambiguity in that. Now it's a question of when rather than if. Whether it would be a loan in January, it would be a complicated deal to do for many reasons, but it looks like he's out the door.

"The only issue with a move to Saudi is that he's very keen to get back into the England squad and play in the World Cup in America. I don't think Saudi would be right for him. Real Madrid have got Kylian Mbappe, Rashford's not on his level. Barcelona don't have the money. There's Juventus possibly in Italy, but it's a complicated deal to do."

Although Barcelona's money issues mean they may not be able to land the 27-year-old by traditional means this winter, there have been reports they could look to orchestrate a move in a different manner.

The La Liga side could swap Ronald Araujo or Frenkie de Jong for the forward, which could be an attractive proposition for United, particularly given their well-documented and long-term interest in De Jong.

2 Victor Lindelof

Linked to: Everton, Newcastle, West Ham

Victor Lindelof does not appear to be a part of Amorim's plans at all, with his only substantial game time under the new manager coming in the 4-3 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup.

The Swedish defender's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will be able to start negotiating a pre-contract agreement in January, while United could use their last remaining chance to cash in on him.

Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are among the teams trying to keep the 30-year-old in the Premier League, and an offer of between €7-8m (£5.8-6.6m) could be enough to tempt the Red Devils to sanction his departure.

The Sweden captain is open to an early exit from Old Trafford amid his lack of game time, although it remains to be seen whether any clubs are willing to make a move in January given that he will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

3 Joshua Zirkzee

Linked to: Juventus

Despite only signing for Man United in the summer, there are signs that Joshua Zirkzee could be on his way out of Old Trafford sooner rather than later, amid interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

The Italian side consider the forward a viable long-term solution to strengthen their frontline, and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has already started orchestrating plans to facilitate a move.

Ever since his arrival in the summer, the 23-year-old has struggled in a United shirt, scoring just three Premier League goals in 19 appearances, meaning Amorim may be tempted to cash in this winter.

Since the new manager's arrival, Zirkzee has largely been limited to appearances as a substitute, though he was on the scoresheet in the 4-3 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup.

As such, Amorim may be willing to give the Netherlands international one last chance to prove himself before sanctioning his departure, but after being hooked in the first half of their recent defeat to Newcastle, the signs aren't great.

4 Christian Eriksen

Linked to: Celtic

Back in November, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano made it clear that Eriksen's time in a Man United shirt is coming to an end, detailing that no discussions are taking place over a new deal.

With the Dane's contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, he will be free to leave on a free transfer, but there are signs that he could be on the move even earlier.

The Red Devils are reportedly open to suitable offers for the attacking midfielder this January, which could make him a viable option for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, although his £150k-per-week wages could be a potential stumbling block.

Man United would prefer to get Eriksen off the books permanently this January, but if no offers are deemed suitable, a loan move that accounts for a large portion of his wages could be a possibility.

The 32-year-old has been a bit-part player for United this season, so if they are able to get him off the wage bill this January to potentially make room for a new arrival, it would make perfect sense.

5 Antony

Linked to: Ajax, Fluminense

Big things were expected from Antony after his £82m arrival back in September 2022, but the winger has flattered to deceive at almost every opportunity, meaning his departure could be met with open arms by Manchester United fans.

Reports from October detailed that the Brazilian had been told he could leave Old Trafford in January in light of his failure to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Potential suitors include Brazilian side Fluminense and former club Ajax, but United are well aware they have no chance of making anything other than a huge loss on the 24-year-old.

This season, Antony is still yet to start a Premier League game, making just six appearances, so one thing that is certain is that he will definitely be no huge loss to Amorim as the manager tries to turn United's season around.