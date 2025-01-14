There are four Manchester United players who are now into the final few months of their contracts.

Things are looking up for the Red Devils, not only after positive results against rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League, but also after progressing past Arsenal in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Ruben Amorim is starting to make an impression on the squad, and come the summer transfer window, he will have big decisions to make about who he keeps hold of, as well as looking to bring in a number of new faces.

These four United players are out of contract come the end of the campaign, but will any of them be offered extensions?

1 Christian Eriksen

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

There's a brutal reality when it comes to Christian Eriksen: United now look a better and more balanced team when he isn't named in the starting lineup.

The Dane has been a good servant for the Red Devils since arriving from Brentford in 2022, but time is now catching up with him and he is a long way from the force that shone for Tottenham for so many years.

At 32, the midfielder isn't able to cover ground like he once did, with his diminishing levels of pace alongside Casemiro making them a disastrous pairing in the middle of the park, as highlighted in far too many games in recent years.

Eriksen's current United deal runs out at the end of June, and given his waning ability, it would be a surprise if the club decided to offer him a new contract.

In Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo, the Red Devils now have stronger and younger midfield options, and retaining him on big wages makes little sense.

The summer feels like the right time for all parties to agree that a move away is the best decision for Eriksen, allowing him to see out the remainder of his career elsewhere.

2 Jonny Evans

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

Jonny Evans' commitment levels for United can never be questioned, with the Northern Irishman enjoying a great career across two separate spells at Old Trafford, making over 200 appearances.

Now 37 years of age, it is clear that the centre-back doesn't represent the future at Old Trafford, and he finds himself well down Amorim's defensive pecking order behind the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire.

Evans is out of contract in the summer, and it would be a huge surprise if the club kept him on beyond that point considering his age, squad status and the fact that he is earning £65,000 per week.

With at least five players superior to him at the back, there would be little sense in handing him a new deal at this advanced stage in his career.

3 Tom Heaton

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

It is occasionally easy to forget that Tom Heaton is still a United player given his lack of playing time during his second spell at Old Trafford, but he signed a one-year extension last year.

The 38-year-old returned to the club from Aston Villa back in 2021, aiding the homegrown quota in the Red Devils' squad, but he hasn't made a single Premier League appearance in that time.

In fact, only two starts have come his way in that period, as well as one cameo outing in the Champions League back in the 2021/22 season.

Like Evans, Heaton is an ageing figure who won't be playing any kind of key role for United moving forward, so it makes total sense to bring an end to his time at the club come the end of the season.

A younger homegrown alternative could be brought in if needed, and the Englishman may either call an end to his career or find another club to play out his final days.

4 Victor Lindelof

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

When Victor Lindelof arrived at United back in the summer of 2017, it looked like they may have signed one of the most exciting young centre-backs in European football. While the Swede has enjoyed good moments for the Red Devils, things haven't panned out that way.

Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, injuries and form have too often prevented him from being an indispensable figure for United, and he now finds himself in a similar position to Evans, albeit being seven years his junior.

With Martinez, De Ligt and Maguire impressing in a back three under Amorim, and Yoro looking like an outstanding long-term prospect, it is hard to see where Lindelof is going to fit in.

With his current deal expiring in June, allowing him to enjoy a new challenge elsewhere feels like the right decision.

As of mid-January, the defender has only managed 59 minutes of Premier League action this season, not starting a single game in the competition, and even without injuries, it is likely that he would still have been warming the substitutes' bench most weeks.

Sadly, Lindelof will be remembered as a footballer who didn't reach his potential at United, which isn't all his fault, but offering him an extension now would be an odd decision.

In fact, a January exit has even mooted in some quarters, which would have its merits, allowing the Red Devils to receive a fee for the Sweden international.