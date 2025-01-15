Ruben Amorim looks to have finally found his feet at Manchester United, as the FA Cup third-round victory over Arsenal could certainly mark a turning point.

Prior to the game, Amorim had won just 4 of his opening 12 matches in charge of the Old Trafford side, enduring a tough start to life in the Premier League.

A 2-2 draw against runaway leaders Liverpool offered some hope that things may turn out well, but it was at the Emirates where Amorim finally delivered.

When Diogo Dalot was sent off with 30 minutes remaining, retaining the trophy appeared unlikely. After holding out for the rest of normal time, a solid display during the 30 added minutes ensured United still had a chance of progression via a penalty shootout.

Five perfect penalties were dispatched beyond David Raya and this display of grit and determination should inspire the team.

With a couple of weeks left of the January transfer window, Amorim’s priority will be to perhaps bring in a player or two that fits his style of play, thus bolstering his first-team squad.

Naturally, when a new manager takes charge of a team, there are several players who don’t quite fit into his way of thinking. This applies to the Red Devils, as a few first-team stars who were regulars in the starting XI under Erik ten Hag are now fighting for their futures at the club.

As such, we have taken a deeper look into the players that Amorim might be looking to get rid of, either this month or in the summer.

From those out of contract in the summer to players attracting interest from other clubs in the transfer window, the former Sporting CP manager could be set to embark on a mass rebuild at Old Trafford.

1 Victor Lindelof

At Man Utd since: 2017

Victor Lindelof cost Man Utd £31m when he joined from Benfica in the summer of 2017 as José Mourinho looked to bolster his defence.

Aged just 22, it was clear the Swede had plenty of potential to develop into a world-class centre-back, but it hasn’t totally gone to plan in Manchester.

Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær utilised his talents on a regular basis, but the moment Erik ten Hag stepped through the door, his game time was heavily reduced. Indeed, he played just 39 of the 76 Premier League matches across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.

This season, the 30-year-old has made just nine appearances throughout 2024/25, including only four starts. His contract expires this summer, which means if Amorim wishes to secure a transfer fee for the defender, he must sell him during the current window.

Discussing his future via GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano stated that United are willing to listen to offers this month, with Leicester City previously showing interest - but he could stick around until his contract expires in a few months.

2 Christian Eriksen

At Man Utd since: 2022

Securing the services of Christian Eriksen for free in the summer of 2022 was seen as a smart move from Ten Hag. The Dane suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 game against Finland, but after being fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), he returned to football with Brentford less than a year after the incident.

Across his first two seasons at United, Eriksen registered 16 goal contributions for the Red Devils, winning the League Cup and FA Cup in the process.

Despite scoring four goals and grabbing three assists for the club this term, things haven’t been all plain sailing for the Dane. Indeed, during the League Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas, Eriksen struggled.

Not only did he lose possession five times, but the midfielder only completed 21 passes and took 38 touches as he and Casemiro were overrun in the middle of the pitch.

He was subbed off after 56 minutes, and at the time of writing, has started just once since, in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

He will turn 33 before the end of the season, and with his contract set to expire in just a few months, it looks as though Amorim won't be offering an extension.

Considering he earns £150k per week at the club, allowing him to leave will see Amorim save a fortune on wages.

3 Casemiro

At Man Utd since: 2022

Shelling out a staggering £70m for Casemiro in 2022 certainly raised eyebrows. Yes, the Brazilian had shone for Real Madrid during the 2021/22 season, culminating in the club winning the Champions League and La Liga titles, but it was clear he was on the wane.

The midfielder is currently earning £350k per week, and judging by his performances on the field of late, Amorim will surely be keen to move him on sooner rather than later, with this money better spent elsewhere to improve his side.

In the Premier League this term, Casemiro has a pass success rate of just 81%, while he loses possession on average 9.7 times per game, with his lack of pace a worrying factor, especially in Amorim's tactical system.

A move to Saudi Arabia appears to be on the cards for the former Real star, which would net Amorim a decent financial windfall while moving on one of Utd's highest earners.

With just 18 months left on his deal, the Old Trafford side won't recoup the £70m they paid for him, but anything over £20m would surely be a bonus.

4 Antony

At Man Utd since: 2022

If the club overpaid for Casemiro, the deal to sign Antony was even more excessive. The winger joined from Ajax for a fee in the region of £86m.

"Antony is one of the most exciting young talents in European football and has exactly the right profile for the attacking, dynamic team Erik is building,” ex-United football director John Murtough said on his arrival.

While he may have been one of the most exciting talents before moving to England, the Brazilian has failed to recapture this sort of form. In 94 games for the Red Devils, the winger has scored 12 goals while chipping in with five assists.

Each goal contribution has cost the club £5m, while his impact this term has been non-existent, netting just once in 12 games.

He has started only one game since Amorim took the reins and it is clear he isn’t fancied in his system. It looks as though he could be loaned out during the winter window, but once the summer comes around, it seems as though the manager will be looking at selling him for a decent transfer fee.

5 Alejandro Garnacho

At Man Utd since: 2020

Alejandro Garnacho has scored eight goals already during the current season, but under Amorim, the Argentinian has started only four games.

Despite his stature as arguably one of the finest young players in the Premier League, could he be on the move soon?

Napoli have shown plenty of interest in the winger, with sporting director Giovanni Manna meeting with his representatives recently to discuss a potential move to Serie A.

A fee of €60m (£50m) is being demanded by the Old Trafford side, although Napoli have yet to go beyond €45m (£38m), and this difference could see the deal drag out over the remainder of the transfer window.

If the fee is met, Amorim appears to be keen on letting the youngster leave, especially as he could use the money to bolster his team as he sees fit in the summer.