Manchester United’s work in the transfer market over the last couple of years has been questionable to say the least, wasting a lorry load of cash on players, not at the level required.

Former boss Erik ten Hag was responsible for dropping around £600m during his tenure as manager, investing in various areas of the pitch - but ultimately to no avail as seen by the 13th place standing in the Premier League.

The likes of Casemiro, Antony and Joshua Zirkzee all joined under the Dutchman’s guidance, with the aforementioned trio costing nearly £200m alone, with all of them expected to depart Old Trafford in the near future.

New boss Ruben Amorim will have limited funds to work with in January as a result of the hierarchy’s current cost-cutting operation, often having to rely on selling first team members before bringing new ones in.

However, despite the financial situation, the club have already identified one star as a potential winter addition, providing needed quality in one particular area.

Man Utd plotting move for former PL star

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, United are one of multiple English sides battling for the loan signing of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this January.

Spurs and Arsenal are also mentioned as potential destinations for the Brazilian, with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that top four hopefuls Nottingham Forest are another side in the race for his signature.

The 26-year-old moved to the Italian side for £42m during the summer but has found game time hard to come by, making just 13 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady.

However, the report claims no formal offer has been made for the former Aston Villa man, but that he could be allowed to leave should an acceptable proposal be submitted in the coming weeks.

Despite his lack of minutes, he’s still an incredible talent, providing an upgrade on one current first-team member who’s also been touted with a move from Old Trafford in recent days.

Why Luiz would be an upgrade on Mainoo for Man United

Red Devils midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been a phenomenal player for the club over the last year, in what has been his breakthrough 12 months as a professional footballer.

From his debut against Everton to his superb strike against Liverpool, to scoring in the FA Cup triumph over rivals Manchester City - he’s starred beyond any imagination, operating well beyond his tender years.

The 19-year-old was also a part of the England squad for Euro 2024 under Gareth Southgate, a real indication of his rapid rise to stardom in such a short period.

However, it was confirmed earlier this week that the hierarchy would reportedly consider any acceptable offers for his services this window, as they look to boost their PSR standing - with Mainoo offering pure profit given his academy status.

No United fan would want to lose such a promising youngster, but should the worst happen, Luiz would be a superb replacement, offering an upgrade in the Englishman for new boss Amorim.

The Brazilian, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best in the world” by Sky Italia journalist ️ Cristiano Giuntoli, has registered more progressive passes and carries per 90 in 2024/25 - highlighting his forward-thinking nature in the centre of the park.

Luiz, who likes to operate as a box-crashing number eight, has often been known for his ball-striking ability, as seen by his tally of shot-creating actions per 90 - managing to get 40% of his efforts on target this campaign.

How Luiz compares to Mainoo during the 2024/25 season Statistics (per 90) Luiz Mainoo Games played 9 14 Progressive carries 3.9 1.3 Progressive passes 6.1 3.9 Shot-on-target accuracy 40% 11% Shot-creating actions 3.9 2 Percentage of tackles won 67% 58% Take-on success 82% 56% Aerials won 50% 45% Stats via FBref

The ball-winning capabilities of Manuel Ugarte could free the former Villa man up to push further forward - adding an extra dimension to the front line with his passing ability and desire to join the attack.

However, he’s more than capable of starring defensively too, winning more of his tackles compared to Mainoo, and also coming out on top in more aerials - potentially being the perfect box-to-box option for Amorim.

Whilst competition is undoubtedly fierce for the services of such a top-level talent, his skill set would massively improve the current crop of midfield options at the Theatre of Dreams, finally pushing results in the right direction as a result.

A loan with an option to buy could be a great deal for all parties, especially considering the club’s cost-cutting scenario, handing Amorim with the tools needed to transform their recent fortunes.