Among the list of issues that Erik ten Hag - or his potential replacement - will be seeking to solve this summer is at left-back, with Manchester United having been without a recognised option in that role for much of 2024.

With Tyrell Malacia missing the entire campaign and Luke Shaw making just 15 appearances, the Red Devils have undoubtedly suffered from the lack of a senior, orthodox full-back - with the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all lining up in that berth in recent months.

Despite being dubbed the "best left-back in the world" by Ten Hag, the Dutchman did admit that Shaw will never be able to complete 60 games in a season due to his prior injury woes, hence the need to acquire a suitable competitor and understudy this summer...

Man Utd seeking long-term left-back target

According to journalist Rudy Galetti - writing for TEAMtalk - Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are keen to 'revamp' the defence ahead of next season, with Girona's Miguel Gutierrez among seven targets that the Red Devils are reportedly keeping tabs on.

The report suggests that United will seek out a new left-back this summer, with Gutierrez - who is said to have a £30m release clause in his current contract - being 'monitored' by the Old Trafford chiefs.

The 22-year-old Spaniard - who is a product of Real Madrid's academy - was reportedly a target for the club during Jose Mourinho's time in charge between 2016 and 2018, with it looking as if the Premier League giants may renew that interest over the coming weeks and months.

How Miguel Gutierrez could slot in at Man Utd

Lauded as a "superb" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, Gutierrez could well represent the perfect successor to Shaw at the Theatre of Dreams, having showcased his quality during a stunning La Liga campaign.

Part of a Girona side that upset the odds to secure Champions League football - albeit with the caveat of backing from City Football Group - the attack-minded full-back scored twice and provided seven assists in 35 games in Spain's top-flight.

That return of assists was actually only bettered by Bruno Fernandes (eight) among the United squad in the Premier League in 2023/24, illustrating just what an attacking outlet Gutierrez could offer to the FA Cup winners.

Such quality is also evidenced by the fact that the youngster created 21 'big chances' this season in La Liga, with that remarkably the same return as Fernandes achieved, despite the Portuguese operating as a number ten.

Miguel Gutierrez vs Premier League 'Big Six' Left-backs Stats (2023/24) Miguel Gutierrez Luke Shaw Destiny Udogie Oleksandr Zinchenko Andy Robertson Marc Cucurella Josko Gvardiol Games 35 12 28 27 23 21 28 Goals 2 0 2 1 3 0 4 Assists 7 0 3 2 2 2 1 Pass accuracy rate 88% 86% 87% 89% 88% 87% 88% Key passes per game 1.2 1.1 0.9 1.1 2.8 0.9 0.6 'Big chances' created 21 1 3 5 10 1 2 Interceptions per game 0.6 0.5 1.3 0.7 0.6 1.0 1.0 Tackles per game 0.8 0.9 2.4 1.9 1.5 3.0 2.0 Successful dribbles per game 0.7 0.6 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.9 Total duels won 45% 47% 50% 61% 52% 60% 60% Possession lost per game 11 11.8 11.1 8.4 14.6 9.0 10.7 Stats via Sofascore

The hope would be that he could also fashion a promising partnership with Lisandro Martinez in that left channel, the latter man able to offer the Madrid-born gem the defensive freedom to bomb forward at will.

As data analyst Ben Mattinson has noted, Gutierrez's traits include "quality on the ball, composed, quality carrier with great passing ability", yet his defensive work perhaps leaves a little to be desired, ranking in just the bottom 2% among his European peers for tackles per 90, and the bottom 19% for interceptions per 90.

Having a "monster" like Martinez alongside him - as hailed by Shaw - could make up for those shortcomings, while the pair could also be perfect for each other due to their quality in possession, with Gutierrez ranking in the top 6% for pass completion.

Martinez - who ranks in the top 5% in that regard among his fellow centre-backs - could then nicely combine with the Girona man in possession, with the duo also able to interchange positions when necessary, as Gutierrez does look to invert (as shown below), while the current Red Devils star has operated as a left-back in the past.

Such a settled and stable combination could well be just the solution for the powers that be in Manchester, with finding a suitable partner to Martinez in that role - and at right centre-back - seemingly a necessity this summer.