Manchester United are plotting a fresh move for a “special” talent next summer, according to a recent report. The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer windows as INEOS look to shape a squad that fits the style that new manager Ruben Amorim wants to play at Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

The Portuguese was appointed the new United manager last week, and they have already been linked with several new players who could arrive under Amorim. The Premier League side added five new players in the summer, but Amorim and INEOS will know more changes are needed as United look to go in a different direction.

Amorim has stated that he will not be adding any Sporting players to his squad in January, but he hasn’t ruled out moves next summer. Therefore, the Red Devils and Amorim have made Goncalo Inacio a top target for next summer. The centre-back has been a key player under the 39-year-old, and he could be set for a move to Manchester in the not-too-distant future.

But United also have another defender on their radar too, with rumours they have made a £12.5 million offer to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona. And their interest in centre-backs doesn’t stop there.

Jarrad Branthwaite a perfect signing for Amorim

According to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Manchester United are plotting a fresh move for Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton. The 22-year-old started his career at Carlisle United, but after impressing in Cumbria, the Toffees decided to snap him up in 2020, and he has grown into an excellent Premier League defender.

Branthwaite, who has been described as “pretty special” by Jamie Carragher, has had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and PSV, but last season he took his chance in the Everton team and really excelled, as he played 35 times in the Premier League, scoring three goals, one coming in the win over Liverpool, and he also recorded a single assist.

United had two offers worth up to £50 million rejected for the England centre-back during the summer, but despite the rejection, Branthwaite remains at the top of their wishlist. Sporting director Dan Ashworth believes Branthwaite suits Amorim’s playing style and would fit into his 3-4-3 system.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Everton stats Apps 57 Goals 4 Assists 1

The Everton starlet does have an ambition to play for a top Premier League club, but the Red Devils are not the only interested side, as they also face competition from Liverpool, who are also admirers of the £35,000 per week defender. Branthwaite has started just one game for the Toffees this season due to injuries plaguing the early parts of this campaign.