Manchester United are plotting a loan swoop for a “complete” £64 million player in January, according to a recent report.

Ruben Amorim completed his first training session as Man Utd head coach on Monday afternoon, as he prepares his new side to face Ipswich Town on Sunday, in what is his first game in charge of the Red Devils.

Man Utd transfer news

All focus around Old Trafford will be on that first game under the Portuguese and then the many other matches United face in the next few weeks. However, as the days and weeks go on, the January transfer window is getting closer and closer, and it seems United are slowly putting potential plans in place.

One player United could look to sign in January is midfielder Oihan Sancet, as the Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Athletic Bilbao midfielder. Sancet has a release clause of £67 million, but United are not the only team interested, as Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are also keen on signing the Spanish international.

As well as Sancet, Man Utd have their sights set on AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic, as Amorim sees the USA international as an upgrade to Marcus Rashford. The winger has been in excellent form in Italy, and that has put him on the radar of the Red Devils as well as Arsenal and Liverpool. But Pulisic doesn’t come cheap, as a minimum offer of £54 million would be needed to get negotiations underway.

However, both these deals could be difficult to do, as United may have to settle for loan deals in January, and they have their eye already on one potential target.

Man Utd plotting January loan swoop for Randal Kolo Muani

According to L’Equipe, relayed by Fussball News, Manchester United are interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani on loan in January. The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who is used to a 3-4-3 formation from his time at Frankfurt, has been with the French giants since September 2023, but it has been a testing 18 months or so, as he’s yet to nail down a regular starting spot.

The 25-year-old, who has been labelled “complete” by Kylian Mbappé in the past, scored six goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances last season. In this 2024/25 campaign, Kolo Muani has started just two of the 12 games he has played in all competitions, but he has scored two goals during that time.

This report states that United are thinking about a loan swoop for Kolo Muani, who is in the 90th percentiles for non-penalty XG per 90 minutes for forwards, in January, as their expensive summer business may mean they can only do loan deals in the New Year. So, the fact that Kolo Muani’s contract runs until 2028 allows the Red Devils to take the Frenchman on loan.

Randal Kolo Muani's PSG stats Apps 52 Goals 11 Assists 6

However, United could face a potential stumbling block as the striker, who cost PSG £64 million, has stated that he has not thought about leaving the French club. He said: “No, I never thought about it. You have to keep the mentality. It's up to me to keep working so that the coach trusts me."