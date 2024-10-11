Manchester United are considering a move to sign a £30 million youngster who has also been identified by Brighton’s scouts, according to a new report. Erik ten Hag looks set to remain in charge of the Red Devils for now, despite pressure continuing to mount on the Dutchman.

While the future of Ten Hag remains uncertain, it hasn’t stopped United from looking at potential targets for January or next summer’s transfer window. It isn’t clear if the Red Devils will be able to spend big in January, but even still, they have potential plans in place should they wish to do so.

One area that does need addressing at Old Trafford is left-back, as they have been without both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia this season and most of last season, and that has meant Diogo Dalot has been heavily relied upon. However, they appear to be looking to solve that issue, as United have made Ben Chilwell a top target in the January transfer window. The England international has fallen out of favour at Chelsea, and a move away looks likely.

Chilwell isn’t the only left-back United are looking at, as they are also keeping an eye on former player Alvaro Carreras, who now plays for Benfica. The Red Devils sold him for £5 million in the summer, but do have a buyback option.

INEOS considering Man Utd move for £30m defender

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are weighing up a move for Red Bull Salzburg defender Amar Dedic in the January transfer window. The Red Devils are not the only side chasing the 22-year-old, as Brighton and Napoli are also keen.

Dedic has been a key player for Salzburg, putting in some impressive performances over the last couple of months, so much so that teams from around Europe are keeping an eye on his development. United are keen to bring in more competition for both full-back positions, and Dedic is an option, as he can play both at right back and left back, as well as at centre back.

Dedic is under contract with the Austrian club until the summer of 2027, so they are in a position to demand a hefty fee. Salzburg are looking to get around £30m for his departure if it comes in January. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has 15 caps to his name, and he is vice-captain for Salzburg and has skippered the club 21 times so far.

Amar Dedic's Red Bull Salzburg stats Apps 85 Goals 8 Assists 12

Signing a new left-back looks to be a top priority for United in January, and the fact that Dedic can play across the back four makes him a standout candidate. However, they face competition from Brighton, who are well-known for picking out young, exciting players, something that United want to follow and have done in the summer. They signed Leny Yoro, Sekou Kone, and Joshua Zirkzee to go alongside players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, so Dedic could be a very logical next move.