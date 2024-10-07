Manchester United are plotting a move for an out of work manager to replace the under fire Erik ten Hag, according to a new report. Ten Hag has come under severe scrutiny in recent weeks as the Red Devils endure a disappointing start to the season. It is just three wins from their first 10 games of the season in all competitions, and that has placed the Dutchman under so much pressure that there is a possibility he loses his job in this international break.

Next Man Utd manager latest

Defeat last week to Tottenham Hotspur saw pressure crank up on ten Hag, and it was stated he had games against Porto and Aston Villa to save his Old Trafford job. But draws in both games haven’t done much to change the general feeling, as throwing away a 2-0 goal lead in Portugal and lacked any threat in front of goal against Villa.

The Red Devils have already been linked with a handful of managers who could replace ten Hag at Old Trafford. Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is already at the club, has been backed by a former chief scout at United to succeed ten Hag. Meanwhile, Inter Milan's Simeone Inzaghi was another name mentioned as an option, but it appears a move to Old Trafford now looks unlikely midway through the campaign.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was another manager who emerged on the club’s radar last week, but it is unclear how interested United would be in the Englishman. While there was a new name mentioned on Monday morning, as United allegedly see Xabi Alonso as their top target to replace ten Hag, even being prepared to wait until the summer to get the Spaniard.

Man Utd plotting move for UCL winner to replace Erik ten Hag

According to local press however - specficially Manchester Evening News - United are lining up a move for Thomas Tuchel. This comes as it was reported at the end of last week that United were ready to resume talks with the German about taking over at Old Trafford.

Tuchel, who was described as being "transformational" by Statman Dave, has long been admired at United, as he was of interest to the club during the summer. Now, the fact that he is still out of work puts him high up on the list of potential new managers.

The report states that the Red Devils do admire other candidates who are attached to clubs, but the attraction to Tuchel is that he is immediately available. United officials are expected to conduct meetings between Monday and Tuesday, and ten Hag is expected to hold discussions with the hierarchy in the coming days.

Thomas Tuchel's managerial record Games 608 Won 356 Drawn 106 Lost 146 Points 1174 Points per game 1.93

Tuchel has experience managing in the Premier League already, as the German was in charge of Chelsea for 18 months, during which time he guided the Blues to Champions League glory.