Looking to sharpen their attack in 2025, Manchester United are now reportedly plotting a move to sign an impressive forward who their scouts just watched shock Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have plenty of work to do when 2025 arrives, as exposed by their recent inconsistency under new manager Ruben Amorim. What certainly hasn't helped the former Sporting boss, however, is the comments of Marcus Rashford. Attempting to rebuild and finally turn things around at Old Trafford, the last thing that Amorim needed was one of his star players setting his sights on a fresh challenge.

Sending clubs around Europe on red alert, Rashford now seems destined to leave Old Trafford as a case of what might have been given the impact that he made when he first broke through into the Manchester United side. As one star departs, however, another could swiftly arrive.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Manchester United are now plotting a move to sign Benjamin Sesko after sending scouts to watch the RB Leipzig striker score within just two minutes against Bayern Munich, only to eventually find himself on the wrong end of a 5-1 mauling in the Bundesliga.

Reportedly valued at €70-75m (£58-62m), Sesko certainly won't come cheap but if Manchester United are looking to sharpen what has been a blunt attack at times this season, then splashing out on a striker of his calibre may well be the way forward.

"Weapon" Sesko is ready for big move

Having decided to stay put last summer instead of completing a move to Arsenal, Sesko has since solidified his place as one of the most exciting rising stars in European football. And now, one year on from rejecting the Gunners, he's more ready than ever to depart Leipzig and complete a move to the biggest stage, which is where Manchester United could come in.

Just 21 years old, Sesko has been the star of the show ever since joining RB Leipzig and that has only remained the case in the current campaign with 11 goals and three assists from 23 games in all competitions. Earning deserved praise as a result, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig dubbed the Manchester United target "the Slovenian weapon" back in October.

Signing Sesko would certainly be one way to steal the headlines away from Rashford's potential exit and there's no doubting the impact that he would also make on the pitch.