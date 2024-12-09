Manchester United are among the teams interested in signing a £20 million midfielder next month, according to a new report. The January transfer window opens in just a couple of weeks time, and the Red Devils will hope the sudden departure of Dan Ashworth will not affect their plans.

Man Utd transfer news

January could be a pivotal month for United, as INEOS may look to do some transfer business in the hope that it helps Ruben Amorim turn the club’s fortunes around. Ahead of what is normally a quiet transfer window for the Premier League side, they have already been linked with a few potential arrivals.

A new report has stated that United are looking to submit an offer to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in 2025. The centre-back’s contract at Selhurst Park expires in 2026, and United could look to use this to their advantage, as they plan to make a £33 million offer, which is below his £50 million price tag.

Another player the Red Devils are interested in signing from the Premier League is Heung-min Son. The Tottenham Hotspur attacker is someone United know very well and are reportedly interested in making a move for him in 2025, as his future continues to look uncertain with the London side.

But these are not the only players who are on United’s radar, as they also have a midfielder under consideration, and he could be a long-term replacement for an individual already at Old Trafford.

Man Utd plotting move to sign £20m starlet

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Martin Baturina from Dinamo Zagreb. The 21-year-old is highly rated in the game, especially in his homeland of Croatia, with the report labelling him an "elite prospect".

Baturina has become an important figure for his club and country in recent times, and his performances are now catching the attention of European heavyweights. This report states that Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal for Baturina and have been for a while. They are keen to get a deal done for around 25 million euros, which is roughly £20 million, as soon as possible. However, United are also keen on the Croatian international, along with many other Premier League teams.

Martin Baturina's Dinamo Zagreb stats Apps 141 Goals 18 Assists 34

Teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, and Barcelona are also interested, but while United are longer term admirers, Zagreb are adamant that he isn’t for sale.

Baturina’s arrival at Old Trafford could spell the end for Mason Mount, as the Englishman has struggled since joining the Red Devils and could be one that is let go by Amorim if his performances don’t improve.