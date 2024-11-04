Manchester United are considering the sale of a £300,000-a-week star as new manager Ruben Amorim begins to assess his new squad despite not taking the reins until next week.

The Red Devils are currently under the guidance of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took over from Erik ten Hag last week on an interim basis. The Dutchman has overseen two games so far, a win against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

It will of course be down to Amorim what he wants to do with his coaching staff, but the United players are keen for van Nistelrooy to remain at the club. There is big support from the players for the 48-year-old to remain a part of the team, as they see him as the "connector," appreciating the way he has communicated with them. The Dutchman has impressed the United hierarchy in terms of the way he carries himself, and the love he has from the supporters has never changed.

That will be a decision that is made once Amorim arrives at the club and holds talks with van Nistelrooy. Away from that, United already have their eye on a player who could be perfect under Amorim, as they are interested in signing Patrick Dorgu. The 20-year-old’s ability to play as a left-back and left-winger means he fits the perfect criteria for what Amorim wants in a left-wing back.

But while they may have their eye on a player arriving at the club, Amorim could be willing to see one of United’s biggest earners leave in the coming months.

Man Utd ready to cash in on Marcus Rashford

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are considering the sale of Marcus Rashford as they still remain concerned about his performances. The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Old Trafford, emerging in the first team during the 2015/16 season under Louis van Gaal.

Since then, Rashford has been a key fixture under several bosses. The Englishman has had two impressive campaigns in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in both the 2019/20 campaign and the 2022/23 season, when he scored 30 goals in all competitions.

However, since that campaign, Rashford has struggled for form, netting eight times in all competitions last season in what was a very poor campaign for the striker. Rashford, who has been described as “clinical” by Statman Dave, could now be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford's Man United stats Apps 418 Goals 135 Assists 72

This report states that Amorim will now be responsible for a "last-gasp assessment", but an improvement in his performances will be needed if he is going to stay. Rashford, who earns £300,000 a week at United, could finally be moving onto pastures new.