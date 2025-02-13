Manchester United are plotting a move to sign a “complete” player who has a £55 million release clause in the summer, according to a recent report.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils still have lots to play for in the FA Cup and Europa League, but given how the Premier League season has gone, Ruben Amorim will be keen to get this campaign finished, so the club can then turn their focus to the summer and make the changes he thinks are required.

It’s been reported this week that Amorim is keen for Man United to sign both Viktor Gyokeres and Geovany Quenda from Sporting. The duo are players Amorim knows very well and are seen as two who can instantly fit into the Portuguese’s system at Old Trafford. It is believed the opportunity to be a part of their former manager's project could help lure the duo to Old Trafford.

As well as looking at the pair from Sporting, it’s been reported from Spain that Amorim is looking to sign Joao Cancelo from Al-Hilal, which would be a controversial signing, as he played for neighbours Manchester City.

The Portuguese is seen as the ideal player to strengthen United’s options at right-back, but he is under contract in Saudi until 2027, meaning Al-Hilal are in a strong negotiation position.

Man Utd plotting transfer swoop for Dean Huijsen

The potential arrivals do not stop there, as according to The Sun, Manchester United are interested in signing Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth in the summer.

The 19-year-old joined the Cherries in the summer transfer window from Juventus and has impressed enormously since, putting him on United’s radar. The report states that his performances have caught the attention of Amorim, who is starting to put his summer transfer plans into place. However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as Real Madrid are also interested in signing the centre-back as well as teams from Germany.

Huijsen, who has been described as a “complete package” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is under contract with Bournemouth until 2030, but it is being reported that he has a £55 million release clause that comes into effect in July. The Spain under-21 international has started the last 11 Premier League games, during which he scored against the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Dean Huijsen's 24/25 Premier League stats Apps 18 Goals 2 Clean sheets 5 Interceptions per game 1.6 Tackles per game 1.3

Signing a centre-back in the summer may have just become even more of a priority for United given the injury to Lisandro Martínez. The Argentine is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury, and with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans coming to the end of their contracts, a new centre-back may be needed to provide cover and competition for Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Harry Maguire.

Huijsen fits into what United are looking for, a young player who has lots of time to develop into an even better one and the added bonus that he has already played in England and the Premier League.