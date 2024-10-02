The future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is very much up for discussion, but he remains in charge of the club for the time being. However, United are already putting plans in place should the Dutchman depart as they now hold an interest in a serial winner, according to a new report.

Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd future under threat

Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur has put Ten Hag under serious pressure at Old Trafford, with many believing he has games against Porto and Aston Villa this week to turn his fortunes around. The Dutchman remains in the hotseat, but it hasn’t stopped the speculation from gathering pace on who could be his potential replacement.

Current assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has been backed by former chief scout Mick Brown to become the next boss. Brown played a big role in bringing van Nistelrooy to Old Trafford back in 2001, and he believes the former Dutch striker should be considered to replace Ten Hag.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils also have Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi on their radar should a change in the dugout occur. Inzaghi won Serie A with Inter last season and has built a side that looks capable of competing in Europe now. Sir Jim Ratcliffe will seek the opinions of the Glazers, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and chief executive Omar Berrada before deciding on his next move, but Inzaghi looks to be another option the club may consider.

Man Utd plotting talks with 3-5-2 specialist manager

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are interested in speaking to ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri if they decide to sack Erik ten Hag. The report states that should a change in the dugout happen, United are likely to go after the cheaper option of an out-of-work manager.

Allegri’s second spell at Juventus came to an end in May, but his time in Italy was very successful as he won the Scudetto six times. As well as Allegri being on United’s radar, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel are also managers that may be considered, according to this report.

Allegri has never managed outside of Italy, as he’s taken charge of teams such as SPAL, Lecco, Sassuolo, Cagliari Calcio, AC Milan, and Juve. As well as being a winner of Serie A, Allegri has also won five Italian Cups and three Super Cups.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus record Games 420 Won 271 Drawn 75 Lost 74

The 57-year-old has taken charge of over 500 games in Serie A, 302 of which he has won, losing just 98, meaning on average he is picking up two points per game with his favoured 3-5-2 formation. Whether Ratcliffe and Co would be willing to take a risk on such a style - one that is usually boom or bust in England - remains to be seen.