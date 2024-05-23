Manchester United head into Saturday's FA Cup final clash with the very real possibility of starting the Wembley encounter without a recognised striker, with under-fire manager Erik ten Hag having trialled an unorthodox attacking partnership of Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes over the previous two games.

In one sense, that reshuffle may be a case of simply trying to nullify the Red Devils' imperious opponents, yet it also speaks to the lack of true trust in young Rasmus Hojlund, even despite the Dane's credible return of 16 goals in all competitions this season.

In truth, while many high-profile veterans - including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - have come and gone in recent years, not since the days of Robin van Persie have the club truly had an elite striker at his peak, with the Dutchman firing in 26 Premier League goals during the club's last title triumph in 2012/13.

With Anthony Martial set to belatedly pack his bags this summer, the onus will be on acquiring a replacement who can seek to finally replace Van Persie as the figurehead at Old Trafford, with Hojlund needing to watch out if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co do get their hands on one high profile target...

Man Utd's search for a striker

According to a report from the Daily Mail, United are believed to be interested in signing RB Leipzig sensation, Benjamin Sesko, having previously been linked with the Slovenian marksman in the past.

Reports back in the summer of 2022 revealed that John Murtough had met with the agent of the then-Red Bull Salzburg striker ahead of a potential swoop, albeit with the player eventually sealing a move to sister club RB Leipzig last summer.

The Red Devils' interest even predates that, however, with The Athletic reporting that the club turned down the chance to sign the 6 foot 5 powerhouse for just £2.5m back in 2019, with it now likely to require a bid closer to £55m, as is the 20-year-old's reported release clause.

Why Man Utd should sign Benjamin Sesko

Lauded as a "diamond in the rough" by data analyst Ben Mattinson - due to his "rapid speed" and "swagger", among other key traits - Sesko may yet appear another Hojlund-like addition due to his relative youth, although he has already proven himself in one of Europe's top five leagues.

In the case of Hojlund, the former Atalanta man arrived after scoring just nine Serie A goals in 2022/23, while Sesko ended the current campaign with an impressive 14 Bundesliga goals to his name - with a total tally of 18 in all competitions.

Likened to a "young Zlatan" by Mattinson, Sesko has the physical presence to be a real figurehead at the front of United's attack, while also boasting an innate finishing prowess that has shown flashes of a Van Persie-like quality.

The 27-cap international notably netted a stunning volley for his country against Sweden in 2023, sparking widespread comparisons with the former Arsenal man's effort against Aston Villa at Old Trafford to clinch the title over a decade ago.

As Mattinson has noted, Sesko has that knack for letting the ball "drop perfectly" before striking on the volley - in a similar vain to Van Persie - while he can also seemingly score with any part of his body, netting six with his right foot, three with his left and five with his head in the German top-flight. Van Persie, for instance, scored 18 with his left in 2012/13, six with his right and two with his head.

Having that all-round package upfront could be just what the Old Trafford side are craving this summer, with the club needing to finally settle on a long-term, clinical number nine moving forward - be that Hojlund, or a standout target like Sesko.