Manchester United are among the teams looking into a deal for a rising star who will soon become a free agent, according to a new report. The Red Devils were busy during the summer, but given the recent speculation, it could be a busy January for them as well.

Man Utd news and rumours

The January transfer window is a long way from opening, but that isn’t stopping the rumours from circling around Old Trafford. The latest player to be linked with a move to United is Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. The German international has been a regular in Munich for several seasons but has now become “upset” after falling down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany.

The midfielder is under contract until the summer of 2026, but Munich appear to be ready to move the player on in January, so they can get a substantial fee for him before he enters the final 12 months of his contract. However, a stumbling block for a move to Old Trafford may be that he is on wages of roughly £290,000 a week.

While United are being linked with more midfielders, new man Manuel Ugarte impressed on Tuesday night against Barnsley, and Erik ten Hag has been urged to play the player on Saturday against Crystal Palace. Fan pundit Mark Goldbridge was left impressed by Ugarte, and he believes that he will start in South London after leaving the field on 60 minutes.

And as Ugarte starts to impress in United’s midfield, the Uruguayan could have a new partner in there this time next year, as United are linked with a free transfer in 2025.

Man Utd plotting transfer swoop for Angel Gomes

According to Give Me Sport, United are among the Premier League teams in a battle to sign Angel Gomes, while Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing a free transfer next summer when his contract with Lille runs out.

The Magpies are seen as outsiders to land Gomes, meaning United and Spurs are in the driving seat to land the player, who would count towards a homegrown quota. Ten Hag has tasked the scouting department with continuing to keep an eye on the youngster and to see if he can adjust to their style of play. The midfielder will be looking to receive a significant pay rise, with this report adding that he would be looking for around £150,000 a week.

Angel Gomes' Lille stats Apps 120 Goals 8 Assists 18

Gomes, who was dubbed “always impressive” by analyst Ben Mattinson, has been at Lille since 2020, when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving United. The 24-year-old, who has just picked up his first England cap at senior level, played 10 times for the Red Devils before leaving. The fact that Gomes is in the final year of his contract at Lille means he can discuss a pre-contract agreement with sides outside of France when January arrives.