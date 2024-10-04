Manchester United are among the elite European clubs keeping an eye on an exciting South American talent, according to a recent report.

The Red Devils have a squad full of exciting, young talent, but for whatever reason, Erik ten Hag is struggling to get his team playing attractive football and achieving positive results, and it seems INEOS have more youthful additions planned to turn that around.

Man Utd transfer news

United added more exciting additions to their squad over the summer, players such as Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, who will only get better as the years go on. They join the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo, who are all highly regarded at Old Trafford.

It emerged earlier this week that the Red Devils are interested in signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace - a young player who has really impressed since moving into the Premier League and has been recognised on the international stage as well.

United are also now believed to be among the teams keen on signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. The Red Devils, along with Arsenal and Manchester City, are interested in signing the forward, who has continued to shine while playing in Germany. He has been backed to make a move to the Premier League in the future.

But these are not the only young, promising players United are looking to sign, as they could be about to land a player who is very similar to one of their own.

Man Utd plotting swoop for South American prospect

According to a report from Denmark, relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester United are interested in signing FC Midtjylland player Dario Osorio. The report states that United are mentioned alongside Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund as being among the elite clubs looking at signing the Chilean forward, who like Garnacho can play on either wing.

Liverpool are said to have failed with an offer for Osorio in the summer, and now United are considered more likely than their North West neighbours to pursue a deal in 2025.

The 20-year-old joined Midtjylland in August 2023 and has put on some impressive displays in Denmark in the 14 months or so he has been there. A move to Old Trafford may be considered a good route for the player too, as he would be given a chance to replicate the success of the young players such as Garnacho and Amad.

Dario Osorio's FC Midtjylland stats Apps 39 Goals 11 Assists 3

The Chilean can operate on both flanks and has the ability to take players on and beat them, something very similar to what Garnacho does now at Old Trafford. Under contract with Midtjylland until the summer of 2028 however, the Danish side holds all the cards when it comes to deciding his future.