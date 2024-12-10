Manchester United and INEOS are plotting a transfer swoop for a “top” £20 million youngster, according to a new report. There are always a lot of rumours flying around Old Trafford but they are only going to intensify in the next couple of weeks, as the January transfer window fast approaches.

Man Utd transfer news

Ruben Amorim will hope there are enough funds about to make one or two improvements to his squad, as he looks to get his side back near the top end of the Premier League.

It has recently been reported that Amorim has asked United to complete a double signing of Francisco Moura and Samu Omorodion. Both players are at Porto, and they are both enjoying an impressive season in Portugal, and Amorim is keen to use his links in his homeland to bring these two to Old Trafford.

Moura is a left-back, a position that does need addressing for United, as injury problems continue, while Samu is a number nine who has been in sensational form all season.

United are also working on a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. The relationship between Barça and De Jong has turned into bitterness, and the midfielder is not keen on extending his stay with the Spanish side. This latest development has now caught the attention of United, but they are not alone, as Chelsea are also keen on signing the Dutch international.

Man Utd plotting swoop for £20m English gem

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are keen on signing Southampton’s Tyler Dibling. The 18-year-old is a product of Saints’ academy, playing for their under-18s and under-21s before moving into the first team this season.

Dibling, who has been dubbed a “top” player by teammate Yuki Sugawara, appeared in the Southampton first team last season, mainly in the FA Cup, but in this 2024/25 campaign, Russell Martin has trusted him more, starting 10 of the 16 games he has played in all competitions.

Dibling emerged on United’s radar earlier this season, and now this report states that the Red Devils are eyeing a potential transfer next year. The winger has become one of the most exciting prospects in England, and scouts from Old Trafford, as well as Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham have all been monitoring his performances this season.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton stats Apps 21 Goals 1 Assists 2

The versatile attacker really impressed in the recent game against Liverpool, and that has led to a growing interest in a potential transfer ahead of January. United and the rest of the interested teams may face a hurdle in agreeing to a deal, as Southampton are adamant they don’t want to sell Dibling, but have set an asking price of €25 million, which is roughly £20 million.

This is a fee that is surely affordable for United; it just remains to be seen if they pursue a deal next month or wait until the summer.